Bradford Elementary is Inspiring Students through Impactful Mentorships and Rich Culture
As we continue our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, SAISD is proud to feature another one of our great leaders, Bradford Elementary principal Bertha Carrasco. Mrs. Carrasco has built a school culture based on student-connectedness, relationships between students and teachers, and social-emotional wellbeing of our students to inspire them to fulfill their hopes and follow their dreams.
