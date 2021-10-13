CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford Elementary is Inspiring Students through Impactful Mentorships and Rich Culture

saisd.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we continue our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, SAISD is proud to feature another one of our great leaders, Bradford Elementary principal Bertha Carrasco. Mrs. Carrasco has built a school culture based on student-connectedness, relationships between students and teachers, and social-emotional wellbeing of our students to inspire them to fulfill their hopes and follow their dreams.

fannin.saisd.org

