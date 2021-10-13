Bradford Elementary is Inspiring Students through Impactful Mentorships and Rich Culture

A shared vision weaves its way throughout the campus at Austin Elementary touching every student and educator on a daily basis. Walk the halls or chat with Principal Brooke Kalnbach or one of her team members, and it will reverberate in just about everything they do and is visually incorporated into the school- painted on walls and even on the new campus book vending machine in large bold letters: “Empower to learn. Empower to lead.” In this week’s San Angelo ISD Campus Spotlight, we introduce you to Austin Elementary.

