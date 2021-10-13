Acer launches stereoscopic laptop: ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition leads the 3D visualisation charge

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. MELVILLE, NY, October 6, 2021 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has introduced its first product designed to empower the next generation of immersive storytellers. The new RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens brings stereoscopic 3D virtual reality (VR) capture* to the EOS R5 camera as part of the EOS VR System, which also includes a future firmware update for the EOS R5 camera to support use of this lens with new VR shooting specific functions, as well as new upcoming Canon EOS VR software solutions for conversion and processing. As the world’s first digital interchangeable dual fisheye lens capable of shooting stereoscopic 3D 180° VR imagery to a single image sensor** the complexities of virtual reality production and the ability to view the content in full capacity are greatly streamlined for seasoned professionals and newcomers to the craft. In order to truly experience the captured content by this system in its truest form, a compatible VR headset is recommended for use such as the Oculus Quest 2, allowing the viewer to immerse themselves in the content — by simply moving their head to provide a vivid, incredibly wide view.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO