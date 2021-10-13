CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How physicians and patients are partnering to evolve the decentralized clinical trial model

By Tom Lemberg
physicianspractice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology is allowing physicians to bring research into almost any clinical setting. The COVID-19 pandemic proved that the healthcare industry’s traditional model for clinical trials represents a limited model for medical research. What we define as conventional trials are costly, slow, and cap diversity and participation, and as a result often stifle the research that they are intended to promote. However, decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), which leverage technology to collect patient data remotely, are now changing the industry by helping to increase trial access and participant diversity.

www.physicianspractice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Vaccination for opioids is in clinical trial stage

Thousands of people die each year because of an opioid-related overdose, and the coronavirus pandemic only fueled that fire, contributing to a record level of deaths in 2020. Medications exist that can help treat opioid use disorders, but about half of those who take them end up relapsing after about six months. Now, researchers at Columbia University in New York are developing a vaccine they hope could prevent opioid overdose deaths by blocking the drugs’ ability to reach the brain.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

Patient-First Approach Helps Pharmacists, Physicians Optimize Compliance and Outcomes for Patients with Toxoplasmosis

When it comes to maximizing therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of individuals with toxoplasmosis, pharmacists and other health care professionals understand the value of care coordination. When it comes to maximizing therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of individuals with toxoplasmosis—a serious, sometimes fatal infection caused by the Toxoplasma gondii parasite—a...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Rho Selects Medidata’s Decentralized Clinical Trials Capabilities

– Today, Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, announced that Rho, a full-service contract research organization (CRO) with a proven track record of drug development success, is using Medidata to standardize its clinical trial platform for building out its decentralized clinical trial (DCT) technology offerings. This will enable Rho to provide rapid reporting of cross-domain, cross-study data in decentralized trials, where data collection methods have become more numerous, varied, and complex. Please find a press release below.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AMA

Must physicians disclose personal health information to patients?

Do patients have a right to know whether their physicians are vaccinated for COVID-19? Patients may certainly have an interest in knowing their physician’s vaccination status, and especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many may feel they need this information to help them decide whether or where to seek health care. But does a patient’s interest in knowing entail an ethical duty on the part of their physician to disclose?
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Clinical Trials#Decentralization#Mckinsey
Healthcare IT News

Bringing Clinical Context to the Patient Experience

David Nace, MD, Innovaccer’s Chief Medical Officer, talks about what happens when providers bring patients’ clinical and care episodes to the forefront of a tailored patient engagement journey. Today’s healthcare consumers expect their care experiences to be highly personalized, similar to their interactions with companies like Netflix, Amazon and Uber....
HEALTH SERVICES
Fast Company

How innovations in medical devices are allowing physicians to work better—and patients to heal quicker

Dr. D. Kyle Hogarth1 , the director of bronchoscopy at the University of Chicago, works in a bustling ICU where he often needs to perform rapid endoscopic procedures. His procedures entail threading a tube-shaped device called a bronchoscope into a patient’s nose or mouth to access and examine the lungs and airways. This can reveal if a patient’s symptoms are caused by infection, blockages, or even cancer.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Lightship Raises $40M to Bring Decentralized Clinical Trials at Scale

– Lightship, a virtual-first provider of clinical trials, today announced that it has raised $40M to create access to clinical research for all patients and improving diversity among patient groups taking part in clinical trials around the world led by Define Ventures and Brook Byers, with participation from Khosla Ventures, McKesson Ventures and Marc Benioff’s TIME Ventures. This round of investment follows $20M of funding that Lightship announced in February 2020 to improve access and diversity in clinical trials.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

How patient engagement solutions benefit physicians and patients — 4 takeaways

Patient engagement solutions help organizations manage many patient interactions more effectively so providers can focus their time on patient care. During a virtual featured session sponsored by Nuance as part of Becker's 6th Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle Conference, two executives from Nuance — Tony Oliva, DO, VP and CMO, and Justin Jacobson, general manager of patient engagement solutions — shared insights into the practical benefits of patient engagement tools for patients and physicians.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
targetedonc.com

ZETA and EXAM Clinical Trial Data

Dr Marcia Brose reviews key efficacy and safety data from the phase 3 ZETA and EXAM clinical trials. Marcia Brose, MD: From the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] Guidelines, we know that vandetanib and cabozantinib are category 1. They both have phase 3 data that support them, and they were FDA approved in this indication. Interestingly, they were approved before we were doing regular RET testing, and the data show that they’re active in all types of medullary thyroid cancer. That’s just a point to put out there; these are agents that can be used regardless of RET status. We’re using it because we’ve presumably already siphoned off our RET mutated and treated them with other agents. In our case, vandetanib and cabozantinib are the only ones approved.
SCIENCE
snntv.com

Top 12 Physician Review Sites to Gain Exposure & Attract More Patients

Originally Posted On: Top 12 Physician Review Sites to Get More Exposure & Attract Patients (12sm.agency) In today’s digital-first patient journey, it has become increasingly important for healthcare providers and medical practitioners to have a digital presence and a positive reputation online. According to research:. 60.8% of consumers don’t go...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Some pancreatic cancer clinical trial eligibility criteria may be more likely to disqualify Black patients

A simulated pancreatic cancer clinical trial screening process showed that Black patients were significantly more likely than white patients to be excluded from clinical trials for a wide range of eligibility criteria, according to results presented at the virtual 14th AACR Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved, held October 6-8, 2021.
CANCER
FOX Carolina

Prisma Health to launch physician-led clinically integrated network called inVio

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Prisma Health has announced the launch of inVio Health Network as its combined physician-led clinically integrated network. According to Prisma Health, the network combines the healthcare systems previous two separate physician-led clinically integrated networks, Prisma Health Midlands Network and Prisma Health Upstate Network, under a new brand with centralized operations.
HEALTH SERVICES
AMA

Why these physicians signed their son up for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Nine months after adult Americans began receiving their COVID-19 vaccines, children under the age of 12 are still ineligible for immunization, leaving parents worried their children might get sick or get others sick. At the urging of federal regulators, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna expanded the size of their COVID-19 vaccine clinical...
KIDS
southeastsun.com

Pros and cons of clinical trials

Breast cancer treatments are highly effective, which is one reason why the National Cancer Institute can report that the five-year survival rate for non-metastatic breast cancer is 90 percent. However, in certain situations, doctors may feel that the existing standard for breast cancer treatment may not be enough to help...
CANCER
Nature.com

Effect of nocturnal oxygen therapy on exercise performance of COPD patients at 2048Â m: data from a randomized clinical trial

This trial evaluates whether nocturnal oxygen therapy (NOT) during a stay at 2048Â m improves altitude-induced exercise intolerance in lowlanders with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). 32 lowlanders with moderate to severe COPD, mean"‰Â±"‰SD forced expiratory volume in the first second of expiration (FEV1)Â 54"‰Â±"‰13% predicted, stayed for 2Â days at 2048Â m twice, once with NOT, once with placebo according to a randomized, crossover trial with a 2-week washout period at"‰<"‰800Â m in-between. Semi-supine, constant-load cycle exercise to exhaustion at 60% of maximal work-rate was performed at 490Â m and after the first night at 2048Â m. Endurance time was the primary outcome. Additional outcomes were cerebral tissue oxygenation (CTO), arterial blood gases and breath-by-breath measurements (http://www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02150590). Mean"‰Â±"‰SE endurance time at 490Â m was 602"‰Â±"‰65Â s, at 2048Â m after placebo 345"‰Â±"‰62Â s and at 2048Â m after NOT 293"‰Â±"‰60Â s, respectively (P"‰<"‰0.001 vs. 490Â m). Mean difference (95%CI) NOT versus placebo was âˆ’"‰52Â s (âˆ’"‰174 to 70), P"‰="‰0.401. End-exercise pulse oximetry (SpO2), CTO and minute ventilation (\({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\)) at 490Â m were: SpO2 92"‰Â±"‰1%, CTO 65"‰Â±"‰1%, \({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\) 37.7"‰Â±"‰2.0Â L/min; at 2048Â m with placebo: SpO2 85"‰Â±"‰1%, CTO 61"‰Â±"‰1%, \({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\)Â 40.6"‰Â±"‰2.0Â L/min and with NOT: SpO2 84"‰Â±"‰1%; CTO 61"‰Â±"‰1%; \({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\)Â 40.6"‰Â±"‰2.0Â L/min (P"‰<"‰0.05, SpO2, CTO at 2048 m with placeboÂ vs. 490Â m; P"‰="‰NS, NOT vs. placebo). Altitude-related hypoxemia and cerebral hypoxia impaired exercise endurance in patients with moderate to severe COPD and were not prevented by NOT.
SWITZERLAND
undark.org

Dispensing Doctors: Should Physicians Sell Drugs to Patients?

Sometime around 2007 or 2008, Samantha Jefferies came to her brother Trent with a request: Could he help figure out an easier way for doctors to sell prescription drugs to their patients? Typically, when doctors want their patients to take a drug, they write a prescription, and a pharmacist — generally at a local, unaffiliated pharmacy elsewhere in a patient’s community — dispenses the medication. But in the 1980s, a rising number of physicians in the United States began bypassing pharmacies and selling certain drugs directly to their patients. The practice, often called physician dispensing, is largely prohibited in many high-income countries, including Australia and Germany, but it’s currently legal in 45 U.S. states, and the practice appears to be growing.
HEALTH
bio.org

The Push for Greater Diversity in Clinical Trials

The pandemic has heightened the need to advance health equity and, at Amgen, we continue to build upon our work to advance policies and practices in support of achieving health equity so that all people have an opportunity to be as healthy as possible. One of our strategic pillars to achieve health equity is to ensure representative product development with the objective to expand access and improve our participation in clinical trials in disease states that disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minorities.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy