ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

This is the best country music star of all time, according to data

By Betsy Vereckey
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDXHv_0cQ3Ocr300
Bill Steber // Getty Images

Best artists in country

Where do the best country music artists get their start? Many began singing or learning how to play an instrument as children, devoting their attention early on to the popular music of the rural South. Others segued into country music from different passions and found their way to the genre, singing or playing ballads and dance tunes on fiddle, guitar, steel guitar, keyboard, or drums. With tonight's Country Music Awards honoring the current best performers in the industry, now is a perfect time to see who's made it big in the music genre—and how they did it.

Here, Stacker looks at the top 50 country artists using calculations based on weekly performance figures from Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Top Country Albums through 2019. Many artists who appear on the list were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Several of them even had multiple #1 hits in a row.

Read on to learn which singer’s band died in a plane crash, who used to be a semi-pro baseball player, and what stars earned their claim to fame from reality TV shows.

You may also like: The richest country music stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLl5i_0cQ3Ocr300
Kevin Winter // Getty Images

#50. Blake Shelton

This artist has been a judge on the musical reality competition “The Voice” ever since it began. Shelton came onto the country music scene in 2001 with his song “Austin,” and he went on to become a seven-time Grammy nominee. Shelton also appears on Stacker's list of the top 100 country songs of all time .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zFJJJ_0cQ3Ocr300
Kevin Winter // Getty Images for Stagecoach

#49. Luke Bryan

Bryan, born in Leesburg, Georgia, started playing guitar at 14 and became popular with early singles like “All My Friends Say” and “Someone Else Calling You Baby." His album “Kill the Lights” earned him six #1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vbeuw_0cQ3Ocr300
Debby Wong // Shutterstock

#48. Jason Aldean

Aldean started singing when he was 14, then broke out with a self-titled album in 2005. He earned his first Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year award in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWoNe_0cQ3Ocr300
NBC Television // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Marty Robbins

Marty Robbins was a popular country music performer between the 1950s through 1980s. He died in 1982. He had 94 songs on Billboard’s country singles charts in his career. The song "Singing the Blues" held the #1 spot for 13 weeks in 1956.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBQxq_0cQ3Ocr300
Ethan Miller // Getty Images

#46. Vince Gill

In the early 1980s, Gill's first solo album, “Turn Me Loose,” earned him the Academy of Country Music's Top New Male Vocalist award. His tune “When I Call Your Name” also earned him a Grammy Award for best country song. Over the course of his career, he’s won more than a dozen Grammys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKHk1_0cQ3Ocr300
David McNew // Getty Images

#45. The Judds

Known as one of country music’s most successful duos, this mother-daughter team had 14 #1 singles between 1984 and 1989. The Judds have sold over 20 million albums and won five Grammys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGI5B_0cQ3Ocr300
Jeff Bottari // Getty Images

#44. Shania Twain

Twain’s nickname is “The Queen of Country Pop.” Twain’s second album (“The Woman In Me”) broke worldwide sales records when it came out in 1995. She’s won five Grammys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCVf3_0cQ3Ocr300
Randy Miramontez // Shutterstock

#43. Brad Paisley

With over 11 million albums sold and three Grammys, Paisley has had his fair share of recognition. Last year, Paisley released his 11th studio album. It was his ninth studio album to debut at the top of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PpEO_0cQ3Ocr300
Bill King/Capitol Records // Getty Images

#42. Anne Murray

Murray began singing as far back as when she was 7 years old. She’s in her 70s now, with 50 million albums sold under her belt. She’s won four Grammys and led the way for Canadian divas, being from Nova Scotia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBTgS_0cQ3Ocr300
Columbia Records // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Tanya Tucker

The song “Delta Dawn” was Tucker’s first top 10 hit when she was a teenager. She went on to become a Grammy Award-nominated singer and create her own record label, where she released the album “Delta.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yM1N_0cQ3Ocr300
H. Michael Karshis // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Eddie Rabbitt

In 1977, the Academy of Country Music Awards named Rabbitt a top new male vocalist. In 1998, he died of lung cancer, not because he was a smoker, but because he had spent most of his singing days performing in smokey clubs. The singer, songwriter, and guitarist was just shy of 57.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Te8fD_0cQ3Ocr300
Rick Diamond // Getty Images

#39. Clint Black

Clint Black, who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has been recognized by People magazine as one of the "50 Most Beautiful People in the World." Two of his country singles, "A Better Man" and "Killin' Time," were the #1 and #2 country singles the year they came out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PkDPc_0cQ3Ocr300
Mike Coppola // Getty Images for CMT

#38. Carrie Underwood

Underwood was the winner of the 2005 season of "American Idol," which catapulted her to fame. She was the youngest person to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry at only 26, and she has won plenty of Grammy Awards. She continues to experience mainstream success, including playing the title role in NBC's "The Sound of Music Live!" in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJOWi_0cQ3Ocr300
A. Paes // Shutterstock

#37. Taylor Swift

When she was only 20, Swift became the youngest artist in history to win the Grammy for album of the year. Her other awards include Billboard's woman of the year and entertainer of the year from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music. Her album "1989" won Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album in 2014. Swift's now a pop music star. Check out the songs that made her famous in Stacker's look at Swift's throwback hits .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4qWb_0cQ3Ocr300
John Shearer/Country Rising // Getty Images

#36. Keith Urban

In 2001, Urban, who can play seven instruments, had his first #1 hit on Billboard magazine's country singles and tracks chart with "But for the Grace of God." Urban was raised in Australia and is married to Nicole Kidman. He’s also been a judge on "American Idol" and has won four Grammy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkbsN_0cQ3Ocr300
Tech. Sgt. Adam M. Stump, U.S. Air Force // Wikimedia Commons

#35. The Statler Brothers

The Statler Brothers were originally a church trio, but later became a quartet. The four men were childhood friends from Salem, Virginia, and were part of Johnny Cash’s road and television shows. They won three Grammy Awards and also earned recognition from the Country Music Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bp7Dm_0cQ3Ocr300
Keystone // Getty Images

#34. Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley, born in Mississippi, is one of the most successful musicians of all time, having sold over 600 million singles and albums. He fused different styles and genres of music and is the only performer to have been inducted into three different halls of fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7szU_0cQ3Ocr300
Keystone // Getty Images

#33. Jim Reeves

Jim Reeves’ hit “Four Walls”  launched his career, while his later hits like “Blue Boy” and “Billy Bayou” made him a star. Reeves died when he was killed in a plane crash in 1964.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dS8C_0cQ3Ocr300
Malcolm Clarke/Keystone // Getty Images

#32. Crystal Gayle

Known for her popular song “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” Gayle won the top female vocalist from the Country Music Association in 1977 and 1978. She is related to country music singers Patsy Lynn and Peggy Lynn, and she is also the younger sister of Loretta Lynn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47AePf_0cQ3Ocr300
NBC Television // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Eddy Arnold

Arnold had 147 songs make the Billboard country music charts in the 1940s through the 1960s, including “That’s How Much I Love You” and “I’ll Hold You in My Heart.” In 1966, Arnold was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He was 46 at the time and the youngest inductee ever to receive the honor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOkzd_0cQ3Ocr300
J. DAVID AKE/AFP // Getty Images

#30. The Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys have won Grammy, CMA, and ACM awards in the 50 years they’ve been singing together. Some of their hits include “Elvira” and “Thank God For Kids.” The group has had more than a dozen national #1 singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11z5mp_0cQ3Ocr300
Capitol Records/Neal Agency (management) // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Sonny James

For nearly two decades, Sonny James spent more time in the #1 chart position than any other artist in country music. For 57 weeks, he clung to the top spot. James is also the first country artist to incorporate the R&B style into country music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10UfXg_0cQ3Ocr300
Jason Kempin // Getty Images

#28. Rascal Flatts

This country music band has had 14 #1 hits and sold more than 23 million records. Their latest album, “Back To Us,” is the follow-up to “Rewind,” which featured hits such as “Rewind” and “I Like the Sound of That.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tCAna_0cQ3Ocr300
Wikimedia Commons

#27. Ray Price

Born in Texas, Price studied to be a veterinarian before making a career switch to music. He was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1996. His song, "Crazy Arms" stayed #1 for 20 weeks in 1956.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyNYH_0cQ3Ocr300
Hulton Archives // Getty Images

#26. Don Williams

Nicknamed "The Gentle Giant," Williams served in the Army for two years before becoming a musician. He had scored 17 #1 singles on the Billboard country singles chart, including "The Shelter of Your Eyes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZhUtQ_0cQ3Ocr300
Hubert Long (manager)/Epic Records // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Tammy Wynette

This Grammy winner is well known for her hit "Stand By Your Man." She stepped into the public eye when she appeared on "The Porter Wagoner Show" and later signed with Epic Records. In 1998, she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uganY_0cQ3Ocr300
Frederick M. Brown // Getty Images

#24. Randy Travis

A native of North Carolina, Travis was discovered when he was only 18. His album “Storms of Life” rose to the top of the charts, and he sold millions of copies of other albums, picking up a Grammy along the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12t1wh_0cQ3Ocr300
Central Press/Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#23. Glen Campbell

Campbell, the son of a sharecropper, sold around 45 million records during his career and, in 2005, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He died in 2017 from Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 81.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtFYY_0cQ3Ocr300
Bill Steber // Getty Images

#22. Brooks & Dunn

Named for Leon Eric (“Kix”) Brooks and Ronnie Gene Dunn, this group’s first album was “Brand New Man,” but the album “Hard Workin’ Man” launched them; it debuted at #3 on the Billboard country album chart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJ5EW_0cQ3Ocr300
s_bukley // Shutterstock

#21. Toby Keith

An Oklahoma native, Keith was inspired by the musicians who performed in his grandmother's supper club. His self-titled debut album went platinum in 1993. Keith has collaborated with popular artists such as Willie Nelson and even tried his hand at acting in 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095JaV_0cQ3Ocr300
Vince Bucci // Getty Images

#20. Ronnie Milsap

Milsap is a winner of six Grammys, eight Country Music Association awards and four more Academy of Country Music trophies. He had 40 #1 country hits, and eight of his albums went gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQU4u_0cQ3Ocr300
Debby Wong // Shutterstock

#19. Kenny Chesney

Chesney was born in Tennessee. He went gold with “Me and You” in 1996 and double platinum with “Everywhere We Go” three years later. In 2008, he was nominated for seven CMA Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZkXHj_0cQ3Ocr300
Ian Gavan // Getty Images

#18. Dolly Parton

One of Parton’s many nicknames is "The Queen of Nashville." Her movie debut was the comedy "9 to 5," for which she picked up an Oscar nomination and a handful of Grammy Awards. Her iconic hit song, "I Will Always Love You," which became the theme song for the movie "The Bodyguard," was awarded the top spot on CMT’s 100 Greatest Love Songs of Country Music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXjVS_0cQ3Ocr300
Hulton Archives // Getty Images

#17. Loretta Lynn

Lynn is the mother of actresses Patsy Lynn and Peggy Lynn. She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was the first woman to win the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPWM1_0cQ3Ocr300
Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#16. George Jones

George Jones’ father, a truck driver, bought him his first guitar when he was 9, and he learned to play from a teacher he met in Sunday school. “Why Baby Why” was the first hit for Jones, who started singing at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956. Throughout his career, he earned many awards, such as Grammys, but he suffered from severe alcoholism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iju1k_0cQ3Ocr300
Mark Reinstein // Shutterstock

#15. Kenny Rogers

Known for his trademark beard, Rogers’ start came when he recorded "That Crazy Feeling" for a small Houston label; he was only 19. He sang often with Dolly Parton, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AyiOK_0cQ3Ocr300
Central Press // Getty Images

#14. Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash, the subject of the movie “Walk the Line,” is one of the best-selling artists of all time. He began writing music at age 12, and one of his most beloved albums is “Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison.” Cash received awards from the CMA, but struggled with substance abuse problems throughout his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGjdT_0cQ3Ocr300
Bill Steber // Getty Images

#13. Hank Williams Jr.

At only 11 years old, Williams sang at the Grand Ole Opry. His first album, a tribute to his father, “Hank Williams Jr. Sings the Songs of Hank Williams,” came out three years later in 1964.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0riNqE_0cQ3Ocr300
Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

#12. Buck Owens

Born as Alvis Edgar Owens Jr., Buck Owens was incredibly popular on the country charts in the mid-1960s. “Act Naturally” and “My Heart Skips a Beat” were just two of his well-known hits. He played shows at Carnegie Hall and the Fillmore in San Francisco and also earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gv3xN_0cQ3Ocr300
Rusty Russell // Getty Images

#11. Waylon Jennings

Jennings learned to play guitar as a child. In 1959, he was supposed to get on a private plane, but gave up his spot to J.P. Richardson who was feeling unwell. Those on board that plane, including Richardson, Buddy Holly, and Ritchie Valens, were killed in a crash shortly after takeoff. Jennings won his first Grammy Award in 1969 for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "MacArthur Park."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wT5bQ_0cQ3Ocr300
JStone // Shutterstock

#10. Tim McGraw

Married to fellow country music star Faith Hill, McGraw’s hits have historically topped the charts. He picked up three Grammys and awards from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrTWl_0cQ3Ocr300
Danny E. Hooks // Shutterstock

#9. Alan Jackson

Jackson grew up in rural Georgia singing gospel music. He won a CMA award for Entertainer of the Year three separate times. And in 2017, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVzrB_0cQ3Ocr300
AFP // Getty Images

#8. Garth Brooks

Brooks had 18 #1 hits on Billboard magazine's Hot Country Singles chart. His biggest hits include "The Dance" and "Friends in Low Places." In 1991, his album "Ropin' the Wind" landed in the top spot on the Billboard pop chart; it was the first country album ever to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nx0yi_0cQ3Ocr300
Kevin Winter // Getty Images

#7. Reba McEntire

McEntire began singing in childhood, and in her adult career, she earned seven gold and five platinum albums, as well as two Grammys. In 1991, eight members of McEntire’s band died in a plane crash. Fortunately, she was not on the plane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vmnkn_0cQ3Ocr300
GREG MATHISON // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Charley Pride

Pride played professional baseball before he segued into country music. Between 1967 and 1987, he recorded 52 top 10 country hits. He’s also a Grammy winner, and throughout his career has sold tens of millions of records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcbLH_0cQ3Ocr300
Central Press // Getty Images

#5. Conway Twitty

Twitty, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame by the end of his career, recorded 55 #1 singles and sold over 50 million records. Born in Mississippi, Twitty had a popular string of hits that were duets with Loretta Lynn, including “After the Fire is Gone” and “Lead Me On.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iv9mI_0cQ3Ocr300
Vince Bucci // Getty Images

#4. Alabama

This band, named to the Country Music Hall of Fame, recorded 21 straight #1 singles and sold an impressive 73 million albums. The band has also been inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bIOW_0cQ3Ocr300
Robert Mora // Getty Images

#3. Willie Nelson

Born in Texas in 1933, Willie Nelson continues to perform today, and many artists cover his hits. Nelson started writing his own songs shortly after getting his first guitar at the age of 6. In 1975, his album “Red-Headed Stranger” hit #1 on the country charts and was so well received that it crossed over into the top 40 on the pop charts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noYVz_0cQ3Ocr300
Frazer Harrison // Getty Images

#2. Merle Haggard

Haggard had around 40 #1 hits during his long career. Although he served time in prison, he won plenty of music awards for both singing and songwriting. In 1994, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and died in 2016 in California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elx4G_0cQ3Ocr300
Kevin Winter // Getty Images

#1. George Strait

At the age of 29, Straight entered the country music scene in 1981, releasing “Unwound” as his first single in 1981. Today, he holds the record for most #1 singles. In 2006, Strait was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson to Sing a Tribute to Dolly Parton on the 2022 ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson is set to perform a tribute to Dolly Parton on the 2022 ACM Awards, set for March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Parton is hosting this year’s ACM Awards with co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen. Clarkson broke the news of her performance on Wednesday’s...
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Cover Song of All Time

The entertainment industry is full of repeats. This is true across more than one genre. The movie “A Star Is Born” has been made four times, for instance, in 1937, 1954, 1976, and 2018, featuring some of the greatest actors and singers of their generation – including Judy Garland, Barbara Streisand, and Lady Gaga. Songs […]
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

2022 ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood, Eric Church & More Announced in Second Round of Performers

The full list of performers for the 2022 ACM Awards is officially out. Take a look at the country icons that are gracing the stage. Country fans, get ready. The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards are airing on March 7. That means we only have 12 days left to wait for one of country music’s biggest nights. The full lineup of performers is officially out for us to see. From Carrie Underwood to Jason Aldean, the show is stacked with incomparable talents.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Academy Of Country Music#Music Industry#Music Stars#Airplay
Us Weekly

Wells Adams, Chris Harrison and More Stars React to Colton Underwood’s Engagement: ‘You’ve Come a Long Way’

Sharing their happiness. Plenty of Colton Underwood‘s friends and former colleagues offered their congratulations after he announced his engagement to Jordan C. Brown. The former Bachelor star, 30, revealed on Monday, February 28, that he and the political strategist, 39, got engaged earlier this year while vacationing in Big Sur, California, to celebrate Underwood’s birthday.
NFL
Outsider.com

Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Luke Bryan Believes He Found The Next Miranda Lambert On 'American Idol'

Luke Bryan immediately beamed with an ear-to-ear smile when Huntergirl delivered her rendition of a Rascal Flatts song for her historic American Idol audition — and the country giant hailed her “a new age Miranda Lambert.”. Hunter Wolkonowski, 23, introduced herself as Huntergirl when she stepped into her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson to Perform at the 2022 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are among the stars set to perform at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas next month. The former American Idol winners will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, along with plenty of other famous names. Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson Performing at ACM...
CELEBRITIES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy