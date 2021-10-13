After, Inc. will launch its new QuickSuite® of products at the 12th Annual Extended Warranty and Service Contract Innovations Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Oct 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After, Inc., a global leader in Warranty Services Solutions since 2005, just announced that it will be a Platinum Sponsor of the 12th Annual Extended Warranty and Service Contract Innovations Conference. The conference, which brings together companies across auto, appliance, mobile, electronics, home, and industrial equipment industries to discuss the latest trends and insights in extended warranty and service contracts, offers the ideal backdrop to unveil After’s new QuickSuite® product portfolio.