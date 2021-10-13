Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Rep Breaks Silence on Reports Lilibet’s Christening Won’t Happen in U.K.
It's been a relatively quiet week for royals news, but that hasn't stopped some of the British tabloids from turning when and where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana’s christening will take place into a salacious story. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rep gave a rare comment on the couple's actual plans, making it clear they were not set in stone yet despite multiple stories claiming from “sources” that Lili wouldn't be baptized in England.www.goodhousekeeping.com
