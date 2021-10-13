A New Sports Apparel Brand for Sneakerheads called Sneakerhabbit is a must-have and the Hoodies are Phenomenal

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Founder and CEO of Sneakerhabbit, Leon Fontaine had always dreamt of creating an apparel line for avid lovers of sneakers. Leon has been deeply involved in the fashion industry for years and has worked with renowned iconic brands like Kanye West, Ed Hardy, Saint Laurent, and Giorgio Armani This has kept his passion alive and has been a form of training leading up to the realization of his own dream.