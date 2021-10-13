CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiro, TX

A-S student killed in crash

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing Editor
Navasota Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHIRO – An Anderson-Shiro student, 16-year old Omar Rodriguez, died in a one-vehicle accident in Shiro early Sunday morning, Oct. 10. At approximately 2:28 a.m., Rodriguez was traveling eastbound I n a 1992 Chevrolet pickup on Texas State Highway 30, near Farm-to-Market Road 2562. Rodriguez left the roadway into the westbound grass ditch and overturned multiple times. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

