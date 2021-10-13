CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes County, TX

GCRW hosts amendment study panel

By Special To The Examiner
Navasota Examiner
 6 days ago

Beginning October 18, Texans will have the opportunity to change the Texas Constitution in ways that will impact generations to come by casting their vote for or against eight proposed Constitutional Amendments. To assist voters in better understanding both sides of the propositions, the Grimes County Republican Women will host an amendment panel at its October 19 luncheon. Each amendment with pros and cons will be presented along with opportunity for questions and discussion.

