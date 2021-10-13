CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Sofía Vergara Models Bra and Robe Combo from Her New Walmart Intimates Collection

By Greta Heggeness
purewow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new photo﻿ on Instagram, Vergara is wearing two pieces ﻿from the collection. The first is a black bra with colorful details along the cups, while the second is a long wrap robe with bright quilted patterns. (The line features a variety of other options, including pajama sets, chemises, caftans and dusters.)

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kathy Hilton is a bohemian beauty in the most eye-catching outfit

Turning up the glam for her latest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kathy Hilton had fans swooning as she stepped out in a bright bohemian outfit. Looking effortlessly cool as she teamed a classic black cami with a long printed kimono and vibrant green pants from Alice + Olivia, the reality star accessorised her ensemble with a number of eclectic gold necklaces.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is launching a new sleepwear range this week

A new SKIMS sleep collection is set to drop on 15 October.The shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian West announced the news on their official Instagram page, accompanied by two photos of the new products.These spotlighted the new Keyhole Dress, a form-fitting, floor-length slip with a large key-hole cut-out feature below the bust.The accompanying caption reads: “Drops October 15: New Sleep. Introducing new sexy Sleep styles made with cooling, slinky cotton for staying up or sleeping in.“Coming soon in 3 new styles: the Keyhole Dress, Button Up Sleep Tank, and Sleep Short and in 5 fall-ready colors. Shop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Sofía Vergara
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Is a Chic Tourist in Black Monochromatic Look and Chunky Combat Boots

Sofia Vergara is keeping up with Irish tradition and fun nights in a sleek monochromatic ensemble. Lately, the Colombian actress has been posting her vacation looks on Instagram along with her favorite footwear at the moment: combat boots. For the latest selfie pose, Vergara donned a black long-sleeve midi dress featuring a turtleneck neckline, black tights and a pair of lace-up combat lug sole boots. Unlike her usual high-heel style, this time Vergara opted for comfort over elegance. However, the actress knows how to mix edgy pieces with feminine clothes while always keeping a feminine aesthetic. Her boots of choice featured a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in a Glittering Green Dress & Invisible Heels

Beyoncé is bringing glitz and glamour with her latest look. The “Crazy in Love” songstress gave a modern-day twist on Tinkerbell’s signature look, modeling a glittering green minidress complete with floral overlays. Vacationing on a yacht with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé rounded out her look with a fruity citrus mini purse and cat-eye shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) To keep attention on her attire, the “Lemonade” creator opted for a see-through pump. PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Makes the Case for Skinny Jeans in Her Walmart Line With Sleek Prada Boots

Sofia Vergara doesn’t need the luck of the Irish when it comes to style. The 49-year old media personality took to Instagram stories on Wednesday, where she snapped a mirror selfie with the caption “tardes en” along with the Irish flag symbol. It’s because she’s currently in Ireland alongside her husband Joe Manganiello, who is filming on the Emerald Isle. Vergara is mixing high-low fashion by wearing denim from her Walmart line, along with a sleek black overcoat, an embellished sweater and white crossbody bag. Her coveted lug sole boots by Prada add a dose of edginess to the casual-chic outfit. The Italian...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram A#Caftans#Spanish##Underyoursofiajeans En
Footwear News

Rihanna Steals the Show in a Glittering Minidress & Hoodie for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Rihanna owned the red carpet for her own Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3. this week. The “Kiss It Better” singer walked the black twist on a classic red carpet for the show ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. For the event, Rihanna tapped Bottega Veneta for a bespoke yellow outfit, layering a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress; both pieces came adorned with glittering embellishments to balance out their athletic appeal. On her feet, the singer also looped in another glittering element with unique pointed-toe pumps. The stiletto heels offered a crystal-coated green ankle strap and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Sofía Vergara Has a New Movie Dropping Today (and It Also Stars Her Son & Her Husband)

Step aside, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett. Sofía Vergara's taking on the big screen in a brand-new role—and this time, she's channeling her inner villain. On Instagram, the Colombian actress announced the release of her newest animated film, Koati, which she executive produced and starred in, alongside her husband, Joe Manganiello, and their son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. While promoting the movie on her page, Vergara wrote, "This movie has tons of amazing original music by Marc Anthony, your new favorite lady villain and a [fire] cast including @manologonzalezvergara and @joemanganiello. I love this project and know you will too...get your tickets now and fall in love with Koati!"
MOVIES
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Takes Spring Blues into Fall in Tweed Dress and Pointed-Toe Pumps

Nicky Hilton just proved that spring colors can easily transition to fall while out to dinner in West Hollywood, Calif. While dining at Craig’s with her mom, Kathy, the French Sole designer wore a light blue and white tweed dress. The strapless style featured white buttons down its front, as well as a frayed hem, neckline and pocket accents. Hilton kept her accessories classic and delicate, pairing the piece with diamond stud earrings, a tennis bracelet and matching blue Chanel bag with gold hardware. When it came to shoes, Hilton grounded her look in a pair of blue velvet pumps. The style...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Kylie Jenner Teased Her New Collection While Covered in Faux Blood — and Nothing Else

After celebrating her birthday covered in nothing but gold body paint, Kylie Jenner swapped out the glam for gore with Kylie Cosmetics' new collection, a collaboration with the classic horror flick Nightmare on Elm Street just in time for Halloween. And in true Kylie style, she upped the sex appeal by dousing her body in fake blood to announce the new release. While fans aren't unfamiliar with Jenner baring it all, this may be the first time that some found out that she's obsessed with horror flicks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

A Definitive Ranking of Sofía Vergara’s Best Movies & TV Shows

It should come as no surprise that Sofía Vergara was named the highest-paid TV actress in Hollywood. After her humble beginnings as a model, the 49-year-old appeared in several Spanish-language shows before moving on to her first American comedy. And now, Vergara has plenty of successful acting credits under her belt, including her brilliant portrayal of firecracker Colombian Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family.
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

She's back! Nadia Bartel launches a new collection with her clothing brand Henne following her white powder scandal

Nadia Bartel is launching a brand new collection with her clothing brand Henne, a month after her white powder scandal. The 36-year-old has been busy working on her brand since she got in hot water for attending an illegal party during Melbourne's Covid lockdown on September 2, and the upcoming collection is aptly named 'A Return To Light'.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Deems Herself the Queen of Halloween in a Little Black Romper & Edgy Boots

Kourtney Kardashian gave herself a brand new title this week: “Queen of Halloween.” Surrounded by skeletons and holiday decorations, the media personality took to Instagram to share her excitement for the holiday on Tuesday night. Giving off a themed edge, Kourtney modeled an off-the-shoulder black romper for the post complete with a button-up silhouette and long sleeves. She then matched the little black number to statement boots. The pair rose just over the knee and came equipped with a pointed toe, a cone heel and a slouchy patent leather coating. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) Knee-high...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Beyoncé Just Showed Off a Handbag That Looks Like a Fabergé Egg

We don't know when Beyoncé sleeps, because it feels like she posts iconic fashion moments to her Instagram every hour. In her latest series of posts, the 40-year-old superstar looked like she was ready for a Mamma Mia-style getaway, as she donned a gorgeous blue-and-white gown, custom-made by Dolce & Gabbana. The outfit also included a headscarf to match.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Continues Her Goth Streak in a Mesh Dress & Fall’s Favorite Boots

Kourtney Kardashian continued her edgy streak as she grabbed dinner with Travis Barker and Kendall Jenner this week. Stopping by Zero Bond in New York on Thursday night, the Poosh founder opted for her new go-to outfit combination: all-black monochrome. The look came courtesy of Rick Owens and Gucci, layering a cutout mesh shrug over a coordinating little black bralette and skirt with a fuzzy bag to match. On her feet, Kourtney tapped one of this year’s biggest up-and-coming brands, Gia Borghini. A collaboration with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the square-toe boots featured sleek black leather uppers and a rubber tap heel measuring...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy