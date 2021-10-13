CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey Guyton will lend her voice to animated Disney series 'Mickey Mouse Funhouse' in an upcoming episode

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey Guyton is set to appear in an upcoming episode of original Disney animated kids’ show Mickey Mouse Funhouse. She’ll play the role of Wanda Warbler, a country singer, Billboard reports. In the episode, which is called “The Wandrin’ Warbler,” Mickey Guyton’s character is playing a show that Mickey Mouse and his pals travel to attend.

