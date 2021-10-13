Mickey Guyton will lend her voice to animated Disney series 'Mickey Mouse Funhouse' in an upcoming episode

“The person that needed me the most was me,” says Mickey Guyton about the most powerful lesson she’s learned that’s carried her through what has been both the proudly highest-profile and also pain-filled and emotional year in her country music career. Regarding her very long-awaited debut album Remember Her Name, it’s a project that’s as much a showcase of a decade of hard work as it is, in many ways, a legacy piece for her, her husband Grant, and their newborn son, Grayson. In regards to it, she continues, “I wanted to make an album that, foremost, I alone would be proud of, then I would be proud to press play for my child to hear one day. Second, I wanted every word of every song that I wrote to reflect me honestly. Until working on this album, I’d done my music career everyone’s way except for my way.” Moreover, about all things equity in country music and being regarded as the most visible African-American leader in the burgeoning movement, the “Black Like Me” vocalist says that her call to leadership was “not on the agenda,” but was more heaven-sent. The veteran star says that “God felt that [leadership] was something that I could handle,” because — as she often repeats while talking with CMT — “if I don’t do this, who will?” In general, an interview with Guyton offers a sense of studying the simultaneous paths that creativity and courage take to manifest honest work within an artist, and intriguingly, when you’re a Black woman in country music, how long — and incredibly fulfilling that journey is.

