CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

US regulators to Tesla: Why no recall?

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqEMu_0cQ3FVNN00

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn’t file recall documents when it updated Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles, escalating a simmering clash between the automaker and regulators.

In a letter to Tesla, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told the electric car maker Tuesday that it must recall vehicles if an over-the-internet update mitigates a safety defect.

“Any manufacturer issuing an over-the-air update that mitigates a defect that poses an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety is required to timely file an accompanying recall notice to NHTSA,” the agency said in a letter to Eddie Gates, Tesla’s director of field quality.

The agency also ordered Tesla to provide information about its “Full Self-Driving” software that’s being tested on public roads with some owners.

The latest clash is another sign of escalating tensions between Tesla and the agency that regulates partially automated driving systems.

US investigating Tesla Autopilot system after several hurt in crashes

In August, the agency opened an investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot after getting multiple reports of vehicles crashing into emergency vehicles with warning lights flashing that were stopped on highways.

The letter was posted on the NHTSA website early Wednesday. A message was left early Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

NHTSA opened a formal investigation of Autopilot in August after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the dozen crashes identified as part of the probe, 17 people were injured and one was killed.

According to the agency, Tesla did an over-the-internet software update in late September that was intended to improve detection of emergency vehicle lights in low-light conditions. The agency says that Tesla is aware that federal law requires automakers to do a recall if they find out that vehicles or equipment have safety defects.

The agency asked for information about Tesla’s “Emergency Light Detection Update” that was sent to certain vehicles “with the stated purpose of detecting flashing emergency vehicle lights in low light conditions and then responding to said detection with driver alerts and changes to the vehicle speed while Autopilot is engaged.”

The letter asks for a list of events that motivated the software update, as well as what vehicles it was sent to and whether the measures extend to Tesla’s entire fleet.

It also asks the Palo Alto, California, company whether it intends to file recall documents. “If not, please furnish Tesla’s technical and/or legal basis for declining to do so,” the agency asks.

Philip Koopman, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, said NHTSA clearly wants Tesla to issue a recall. “They’re giving Tesla a chance to have their say before they bring the hammer down,” said Koopman, who studies automated vehicle safety.

When automakers find out about a safety defect, they must tell NHTSA within five working days, and they’re required to do recalls. NHTSA monitors the recalls to make sure they cover all affected vehicles and the automakers are making proper efforts to contact all owners. Automakers are required to notify all owners with letters explaining the repairs, which must be done at the automaker’s expense.

A public recall allows owners to make sure the repairs are done, and so people buying the cars are aware of potential safety problems.

Elon Musk announces Tesla’s headquarters will move to Austin

NHTSA’s actions put all automakers on notice that when they do software updates via the internet, they have to be reported to the agency if they fix a safety defect. It’s another new technology that the agency has to deal with as numerous automakers follow Tesla with internet software capability.

“Now every company has exposure every time they do an over-the-air update because NHTSA may come back weeks later and say ‘wait a minute, that was a stealth recall,’” Koopman said.

Tesla has to comply with the request by Nov. 1 or face court action and civil fines of more than $114 million, the agency wrote.

In a separate special order sent to Tesla, NHTSA says that the company may be taking steps to hinder the agency’s access to safety information by requiring drivers who are testing “Full Self-Driving” software to sign non-disclosure agreements.

The order demands that Tesla describe the non-disclosure agreements and how they are signed by Tesla drivers. The company also must say whether Tesla requires owners of vehicles equipped with Autopilot to agree “to any terms that would prevent or discourage vehicle owners from sharing information about or discussing any aspect of Autopilot with any person other than Tesla.”

Responses must be made by a Tesla officer under oath. If Tesla fails to fully comply, the order says the matter could be referred to the Justice Department for court action to force responses. It also threatens more fines of over $114 million.

Tesla has said that neither vehicles equipped with “Full Self-Driving” nor Autopilot can drive themselves. It warns drivers that they must be ready to intervene at all times.

It was unclear how Tesla and mercurial CEO Elon Musk will respond to NHTSA’s demands. The company and Musk have a long history of sparring with federal regulators.

In January, Tesla refused a request from NHTSA to recall about 135,000 vehicles because their touch screens could go dark. The agency said the screens were a safety defect because backup cameras and windshield defroster controls could be disabled.

A month later, after NHTSA started the process of holding a public hearing and taking Tesla to court, the company agreed to the recall. Tesla said it would replace computer processors for the screens, even though it maintained there was no safety threat.

Outsmarted by a Tesla? Man accused of faking hit-and-run injuries caught on camera

Musk fought with the Securities and Exchange Commission over a 2018 tweet claiming that he had financing to take Tesla private, when that funding was not secured. He and the company agreed to pay $20 million each to settle allegations that he misled investors. Later the SEC sought to hold Musk in contempt of court for tweeting a misleading projection of how many cars Tesla would manufacture. Musk branded the SEC the “shortseller enrichment commission,” distorting the meaning of its acronym. Short sellers bet that a stock price will fall.

The new demands from NHTSA signal a tougher regulatory stance under President Joe Biden on automated vehicle safety compared with the previous administrations. The agency had appeared reluctant to regulate the new technology for fear of hampering adoption of the potentially life-saving systems.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which also has investigated some of the Tesla crashes dating to 2016, has recommended that NHTSA and Tesla limit Autopilot’s use to areas where it can safely operate. The NTSB also recommended that NHTSA require Tesla to have a better system to make sure drivers are paying attention. The NTSB has no enforcement powers and can only make recommendations to other federal agencies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Toyota to invest $3.4 bn into US battery production

The world's biggest carmaker Toyota unveiled plans on Monday to invest $3.4 billion into automotive batteries in the United States and build a factory in the country for their production. The 10-year investment is part of a project announced last month by the Japanese firm to pour 1.5 trillion yen ($13.1 billion) into the development and supply of batteries for electric vehicles as it pushes to make its production carbon-neutral. "Toyota's commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers," said Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer at Toyota Motor North America. The company did not specify further details such as a site and production capacity but said it would establish a new company for the US project.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
teslarati.com

NHTSA wants Tesla to explain why it improved Autopilot safety without issuing a recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has asked Tesla to explain why it rolled out a safety enhancement for its Autopilot driver-assist system without issuing a safety-related recall. The Autopilot improvement was rolled out to Tesla’s fleet of vehicles through a free over-the-air update. The NHTSA is currently probing...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GM Unveils In-house Designed Ultium Motors for Electric Vehicle Platform

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The U.S.'s largest automaker plans to launch dozens of electric...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

NHTSA asks Tesla why it didn't issue recall over 'Autopilot' software update

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked Tesla this week to explain why the company did not issue a recall notice last month when it implemented a safety-related software update to its "Autopilot" program. The NHTSA’s latest inquiry referenced Tesla’s update to some vehicle models that improved their ability to...
TECHNOLOGY
wtmj.com

Tensions rise as US seeks answers from Tesla over no recall

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn’t file recall documents when it updated Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles, escalating a simmering clash between the automaker and regulators. In a letter to Tesla, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told the electric car...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

US Asks Tesla Why It Didn't Recall Autopilot Driving System

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall paperwork when it updated Autopilot software so it would do a better job spotting parked emergency vehicles. In a letter sent to Tesla on Tuesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told the electric car...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#Nhtsa
Consumer Reports.org

Auto Safety Regulator Pressures Tesla to Issue a Recall Related to a Software Update

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) fired the latest salvo related to its investigation into Tesla’s advanced driver assistance systems on Tuesday, questioning why the manufacturer didn’t initiate a recall when it sent an over-the-air software update. In a letter from the agency to Eddie Gates, Tesla’s field quality...
CARS
Benzinga

Why Tesla Shares Are Rising

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher ahead of the company's annual shareholder meeting, which is set to begin at 5:30 EDT. Following the presentation, Tesla will take questions from investors through the website. According to Electrek, here are some of the top questions that were asked on the company's Q&A page:
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

US Regulator Orders Tether To Pay $41,000,000 in Fines – Here’s Why

The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is ordering the entities behind the Tether stablecoin (USDT) to pay $41 million in fines. According to a new press release, the CFTC charged Tether Holdings Limited, Tether Limited, Tether Operations Limited, and Tether International Limited for making “untrue or misleading statements and omissions of material” related to USDT.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Elon Musk Thinks China Is Cracking Down on Crypto

Is this the reason for China's cryptocurrency ban?. The Chinese government has been historically unfriendly to cryptocurrencies, and it recently made its harshest anti-crypto move yet to crack down on virtual coins. China had banned cryptocurrency trading services within the country in May, but international exchanges continued to operate, prompting...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Elon Musk Gives a ‘Thumbs Up’ to New Dogecoin Update

Billionaire and business tycoon Elon Musk is showing his approval of Dogecoin’s (DOGE) latest network upgrade. Dogecoin co-creator recently Billy Markus took to Twitter urging miners to download the meme coin’s latest upgrade, which enables them to run more efficient nodes on the network that validate transactions and lower fees.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
The Independent

China test-fires ‘hypersonic missile that circles globe before striking target’: Everything we know

China has reportedly tested a hypersonic missile that circles the globe before descending to hit its target. The missile in question is believed to be capable of carrying nuclear warheads, and its development has taken US intelligence agencies by surprise. When did China launch the ‘missile’?Though it was first reported by the Financial Times on Saturday evening, China actually conducted the test launch in August.The FT quoted five people familiar with China’s launch saying that the object in question was a hypersonic missile which “flew through low-orbit space” in a way that could “negate” the US’s missile defence systems.The...
INDIA
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

570
Followers
494
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy