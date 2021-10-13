CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In Utah

By Catherine Armstrong
Only In Utah
Only In Utah
 4 days ago

Winter is right around the corner, and we’re ready to bundle up, get out and play! If you’ve lived in the Beehive State for very long, you don’t need weather forecasters to tell you to get your sweaters, hoodies, and parkas ready for the upcoming season, but it’s always fun to see what The Farmers’ Almanac has to say. The folks there have been predicting the weather since 1818, and claim to be spot-on. Check out their latest predictions.

As you can see by the graphic below, the Farmers' Almanac is predicting that Utah's winter weather will include average temperatures and precipitation. Let's take a closer look to see what that means.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtCq1_0cQ3DpuD00
Farmers' Almanac

During winter months, Utah's temperatures average in the low 20 to mid 30 degrees Fahrenheit. In January, Utah's coldest month, the average low temperature is a freezing 21 degrees!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIp2B_0cQ3DpuD00
4kodiak/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Of course, freezing temps don't keep Utahns indoors. We know that with the proper clothing, there's still plenty of fun to be had around here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efz6p_0cQ3DpuD00
Erik Isakson/Getty Images

When the landscape is covered with snow, we just layer up with sweaters, parkas, gloves, and hats. Utah's wintry landscape is just waiting to be explored!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dM7tu_0cQ3DpuD00
Per Breiehagen/Stone Collection via Getty Images

And, let's be honest. What many of us really want to know is how long it will be before we can hit the slopes. The Farmers' Almanac predicts some big snowstorms in January and February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dBoyl_0cQ3DpuD00
Scott Markewitz/Getty Images
Utah's ski resorts average over 500 inches of snow, and most typically open around Thanksgiving.

For Utah, "average temperatures and precipitation" means freezing weather and some snow. We don't mind - we love it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkMtP_0cQ3DpuD00
Hason Cameron/Moment Collection via Getty Images

Are you ready for another Utah winter? We’d love to hear about your upcoming plans for the 2020-21 winter season.

If you’re dreading the upcoming winter, it might help to check out these 12 things we’d undeniably miss about it if we moved away . We might just convince you that it’s not so bad, after all!

The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Storm With Mountain Snow Will Arrive By Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another spectacular mid-October day in Colorado with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions and light wind. High temperatures will be as much as 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year in some areas. By tonight we’ll see the clouds increase from the west and southwest as a weather disturbance passes to our south. It could spread a few light rain or snow showers into the San Juan Mountains before sunrise on Monday. Monday will bring another mild day to Colorado but it will be breezy during the afternoon with increasing clouds. A...
COLORADO STATE
Channel 6000

Soggy Sunday? Depends where in Oregon you are

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There was a moment this week that the forecast was looking destined to be soggy for our Sunday. For some, that statement will not change. However, the Willamette Valley is looking for a little space this weekend from the rain — and that request may be coming.
OREGON STATE
Only In Utah

Only In Utah

1K+
Followers
385
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Utah is for people who LOVE the Beehive State. We publish one Utah article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy