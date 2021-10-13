Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In Utah

Winter is right around the corner, and we’re ready to bundle up, get out and play! If you’ve lived in the Beehive State for very long, you don’t need weather forecasters to tell you to get your sweaters, hoodies, and parkas ready for the upcoming season, but it’s always fun to see what The Farmers’ Almanac has to say. The folks there have been predicting the weather since 1818, and claim to be spot-on. Check out their latest predictions.

As you can see by the graphic below, the Farmers' Almanac is predicting that Utah's winter weather will include average temperatures and precipitation. Let's take a closer look to see what that means.

During winter months, Utah's temperatures average in the low 20 to mid 30 degrees Fahrenheit. In January, Utah's coldest month, the average low temperature is a freezing 21 degrees!

Of course, freezing temps don't keep Utahns indoors. We know that with the proper clothing, there's still plenty of fun to be had around here!

When the landscape is covered with snow, we just layer up with sweaters, parkas, gloves, and hats. Utah's wintry landscape is just waiting to be explored!

And, let's be honest. What many of us really want to know is how long it will be before we can hit the slopes. The Farmers' Almanac predicts some big snowstorms in January and February.

For Utah, "average temperatures and precipitation" means freezing weather and some snow. We don't mind - we love it!

Utah's ski resorts average over 500 inches of snow, and most typically open around Thanksgiving.

Are you ready for another Utah winter? We’d love to hear about your upcoming plans for the 2020-21 winter season.

