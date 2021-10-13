CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. FDA gives marketing nod to an e-cigarette for the first time

By Andrew Humphreys
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday allowed British American Tobacco Plc (BAT) (BATS.L) to market its Vuse Solo e-cigarettes and tobacco-flavored pods, making it the first-ever vapor product to get clearance from the health regulator. The FDA said the approval came after analysis of data...

