Who Can You Trust?

My personal devotions this past week started me thinking sadly about the repeated failure of God’s people. Included in my readings on Monday, October 11, was the section of Scripture which describes the behavior which led God to allow the Assyrians to conquer the northern kingdom of Israel in 722 B.C, and bring these people into exile. Please read with me God’s word in 2 Kings 17:35, 40-41. “35 When the LORD made a covenant with the Israelites, he commanded them: “Do not worship any other gods or bow down to them, serve them or sacrifice to them. . . 40 They would not listen, however, but persisted in their former practices. 41 Even while these people were worshiping the LORD, they were serving their idols. To this day their children and grandchildren continue to do as their fathers did.” (see also 2 Kings 18:9-12) Time and again the people of Israel turned away from God. Time and again the Lord warned them through His word, through the prophets. But, as verse 40 says, “They would not listen.” Does that sound familiar? Are there instances in our world where people make gods, or give their allegiance, to something or someone other than the true Lord? Does it concern you that the behavior of Israel also seems to be a description of our world today?

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO