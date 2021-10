Slightly different menu, but still great quality food for a price that will fill you up and put a smile on your face. Listen, we were all heartbroken when Brewsker's closed a couple of weeks ago, many folks were bummed out when they heard the news. The place where you could get pork chop sandwiches, wings, burgers, and other great items while you hang out in the Hideaway Lounge and watch some sports was gone. Until now.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO