152 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Wednesday; 4 deaths

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 152 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths. The county’s death count is at 895.

The county’s total cases are now at 39,064 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 21,993 cases and 509 deaths; Monroe County has 18,920 cases and 353 deaths.

The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 5,012 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,491,146.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1–Oct. 7, stood at 9.6%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Oct. 12:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 69.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 13,169,965 total vaccine doses, including 294,453 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immuno-compromised individuals and booster shots), as of Wednesday, Oct. 13.

• 6,305,483 people are fully vaccinated; with 34,829 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 25,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data:

There are 3,031 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 678 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, there were 170 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,228 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

• There are 235,451 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

• There are 5,581,106 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 77,714 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,680 cases among employees, for a total of 94,394 at 1,635 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Approximately 31,598 of total cases have been among health care workers.