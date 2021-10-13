Lady Jays fall to Blanchester 3-1

Ripley’s Lady Blue Jays welcomed Blanchester to town for a non-league girls soccer showdown on Saturday, September 11.

While the Lady Jays showed attacking promise throughout the contest, they couldn’t quite convert on their chances and fell to the visitors 3-1.

Neither team scored for the first 14 minutes. Ripley sent a shot just wide in the 10th minute and earned a corner in the 13th, but couldn’t put together a goal off either opportunity. That would be a theme for Ripley throughout the game. The Lady Jays forced Blanchester goalkeeper Tori Potts into making 10 saves in the contest.

“Offense has been kind of hurting us all season,” Ripley head coach Kevin Poe said. “We got a lot more chances even though we didn’t finish them. We got a lot better at moving the ball instead of just trying to boot it forward and run after it.”

Blanchester scored in the 14th minute to take a 1-0 lead. Ripley responded with a corner two minutes later, but the Lady Wildcats were able to hold their line and send the ball back downfield.

The game stayed 1-0 until the 34th minute of the second half. Blanchester played a ball into the box just out of the reach of a Ripley defender. It fell to Morgyn Coyle, who gave the Lady Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

Ripley answered immediately, with Harmony Fowler tallying a goal on a strong shot to the right of the Blanchester keeper. Jaida Jones scored a third goal for the visitors right before the end of the game, taking advantage of Ripley’s all-out attack to try and earn a tie.

That last goal aside, Poe said the Lady Jays’ defense has been strong of late.

“The defense has been very organized,” Poe said. “Their goals were, for the most part, mishaps in communication. Overall, we’ve improved a lot since the beginning of the season even if the results aren’t showing it.”

The team can continue to improve, according to Poe. The offense and defense both have some things they can work on.

“Some of the balls we were trying to play across the final third were just a touch behind or so,” Poe said. “Playing balls a little earlier would get us in better…better communication in the back…just the little things.”

With the loss, Ripley drops to 1-4 overall on the season. The Lady Jays are scheduled to be in action at Eastern on Friday, September 17 at 6:45 p.m.

Ripley's Jersey Fulton looks to find an open teammate against Blanchester. Photo/Garth ShanklinRipley's Harmony Fowler tallied the lone goal for the Lady Blue Jays against Blanchester. Photo/Garth ShanklinRipley's Riley Finn makes a diving save for the Lady Jays in a 3-1 loss to Blanchester on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Photo/Garth Shanklin

By Garth Shanklin