BLAINE, Wash. -- For the first time in 19 months, the U.S. is getting ready to ease restrictions on non-essential travel from Canada and Mexico. Starting early next month, people from each country can cross the northern and southern land borders into the U.S. by vehicle, train, ferry, or boat - if they show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. By mid-January, people will need to do the same for essential travel. But unlike air travel into the U.S., visitors will not need to submit a negative COVID-19 test.

BLAINE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO