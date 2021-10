The U.S. has beaten China as the new top source of bitcoin mining after Beijing banned the practice earlier in the year, the Financial Times (FT) reported. China’s share of the global hashrate fell from 44% to zero from May to July, according to figures from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, which were cited in the report. The U.S. share, meanwhile, increased from 17% in April to 35% in August.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO