Halloween is near, and that means the return of some diabolical limited-time modes and characters skins in free-to-play battle royale Apex Legends. From October 12th through November 2nd, Respawn will be running the Monsters Within Event, which will mark the return of Shadow Royale. For those who haven’t played it before, Legends who fall on the battlefield return as shadows to protect their living squamates. As a shadow, you’ll have infinite respawns and more advanced movement options.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO