According to a release by Wyoming Highway Patrol, 73-year-old Danny Beckstead of Idaho was killed in a traffic accident on Wednesday at 5:57 p.m. near Cokeville. Based on the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, Beckstead was the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was travelling southbound on U.S. 30 near milepost 4.5, when it crossed the centerline, striking a Chevrolet Silverado in an offset head-on collision with override-underride.

