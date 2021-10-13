Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square

Williston Square is preparing to welcome its latest tenant with the announcement that a local retailer will be setting up shop in the coming months. Locally-owned and operated clothing store Genesis announced it has plans to build and open a new location in Williston Square in the spring of 2022. Genesis joins restaurant Slim Chickens as the first businesses to go vertical at the location, with the eatery breaking ground in Williston Square in September. Genesis and FCI Constructors will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony of their own at the Square on Tuesday, October 19 at 8:30 a.m.