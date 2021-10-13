CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williston, ND

Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square

By Mitch Melberg mmelberg@willistonherald.com
Williston Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Williston Square is preparing to welcome its latest tenant with the announcement that a local retailer will be setting up shop in the coming months. Locally-owned and operated clothing store Genesis announced it has plans to build and open a new location in Williston Square in the spring of 2022. Genesis joins restaurant Slim Chickens as the first businesses to go vertical at the location, with the eatery breaking ground in Williston Square in September. Genesis and FCI Constructors will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony of their own at the Square on Tuesday, October 19 at 8:30 a.m.

www.willistonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

17 missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti, police say

Port-au-Prince, Haiti — The State Department confirmed on Sunday that 16 Americans were among 17 people kidnapped in Haiti. A gang that was responsible for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year is being blamed for the recent kidnapping as well, police say. "The welfare and safety of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after treatment for infection

Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Southern California hospital Sunday morning, the physician overseeing the doctors treating him said. The former president was admitted for a non-COVID-related infection earlier this week. Dr. Alpesh Amin, executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, said in a statement that...
POTUS
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williston, ND
Williston, ND
Business
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
NBC News

Robert Durst sick with Covid-19, and on a ventilator, following life sentence, lawyer says

New York real estate heir Robert Durst has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently connected to a ventilator, his attorney said. “All we know he’s tested positive for Covid-19, he’s in hospital and on a ventilator," Dick DeGuerin told NBC News on a phone call. "He looked awful Thursday, worst I’ve ever seen him. He was having difficulty breathing, he was having difficulty speaking."
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

1st-ever "Earthshot Prize" winners announced as Prince William gives planet-saving innovators a boost

London — Some of the world's biggest celebrities joined Britain's Prince William in London on Sunday night for first-ever "Earthshot Prize" awards ceremony. The award, created by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was inspired by John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot" pledge to get Americans on the moon. The Earthshot is also designed to inspire innovation — but not to reach the heavens. The Earthshot is a bid to keep the planet we currently inhabit liveable for future generations.
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Fox News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker engaged

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have confirmed they are engaged. The former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared the news on Instagram, posting a pair of photos that show her and her new fiance on the beach surrounded by what appears to be a giant decorative heart made of roses along with candles.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy