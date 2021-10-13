Most Allegations of Political Corruption in Texas are Not Fully Investigated

Governor Greg Abbott appears to be focused only on winning re-election and not on helping Texans, and he’s going about that task in a catastrophic way. To understand Abbott’s plan, you have to understand the state of Texas midterm politics. All major statewide offices in Texas happen in the midterms, and with one recent exception the midterms always see less voter participation. The last four presidential election cycles saw an average voter turnout of 8.95 million, but the last four midterms had only an average of 5.4 million. Plus, if you leave off 2018, which saw an incredible turnout of 8.3 million for the contest between Senator Ted Cruz and former Representative Beto O’Rourke, the average drops to 4.5 million voters.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO