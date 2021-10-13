CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Allegations of Political Corruption in Texas are Not Fully Investigated

By Jef Rouner
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 5 days ago
One of the foundational tenets of America is that no person is supposed to be above the law. In practice this has not held true for politicians, especially in Texas. A deep dive from Lise Olsen at Texas Observer reveals some startling facts about how corrupt politicians are prosecuted in the state, or more accurately, how they are not. According to her research, the Texas Rangers have investigated 564 cases of bribery, theft, forgery, and other crimes carried out by elected officials. Of those, only about 12 were ever prosecuted. Most politicians who break the public trust simply walk away.

