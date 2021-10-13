CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA recognizes aerospace business community

By NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center
theredstonerocket.com
 5 days ago

On Sept. 30, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center virtually presented its Industry & Advocate Awards for fiscal year 2021. The awards reflect leadership in the aerospace business community and sustained achievement in service to Marshall and to NASA’s overarching mission. This year’s recipients are:. Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc. was named...

www.theredstonerocket.com

Comments / 0

University of Arkansas

Design Publications Recognize Two U of A Community Design Center Projects

Two University of Arkansas Community Design Center projects that rethink housing and other building types have garnered recent accolades from The Plan and Fast Company magazines. "Wood City: Timberizing the Standard Real Estate Product Types" received an Honorable Mention in the Cities category in Fast Company's 2021 Innovation by Design...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
theredstonerocket.com

Moon rocket passes review for Artemis I mission

NASA has completed the design certification review for the Space Launch System Program rocket ahead of the Artemis I mission to send the Orion spacecraft to the Moon. The review examined all the SLS systems, all test data, inspection reports, and analyses that support verification, to ensure every aspect of the rocket is technically mature and meets the requirements for SLS’s first flight on Artemis I.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
miamilaker.com

NASA recognizes teacher’s efforts

Rosanna Chiarella, Ph.D., a kindergarten teacher at Palm Springs North Elementary School in Miami, shows off a framed patch that was flown aboard the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory. Chiarella is a International Space Station Ambassador for math and science education. The gift was for teaching STEM via Zoom last summer to elementary students in the Amazon River region in Peru, she said. Photo courtesy of Rosanna Chiarella.
MIAMI, FL
theredstonerocket.com

Engine test series provides valuable information

NASA marked a significant milestone Sept. 30 in its plans for future missions to the Moon and, eventually, Mars with completion of an RS-25 single-engine Retrofit-2 test series at Stennis Space Center. A full-duration hot fire of RS-25 developmental engine No. 0528 on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis culminated...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mercer.edu

Mercer engineering alumna recognized as a leader in business

A Mercer University alumna recently was featured in Georgia Trend magazine as one of six women trailblazers leading the way in business. Gwen Collins, who graduated in 1998 with a degree in biomedical engineering, is president of Collins Manufacturing Co. in Macon. She owns the business with her husband, company Vice President Larry Collins, who graduated from Mercer in 1997 with a degree in industrial management.
MACON, GA
