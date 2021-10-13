CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inked Identities II: New York Edition

Cover picture for the articleLast October, inspired by artist Kip Fulbeck, I wrote an article in which I interviewed five Duke individuals on a search for the intersection between “inking and identity.” After interviewing one professor, three students with tattoos, and one without, I concluded simply that tattoos are outlets of self-expression, ways for people to bare their internal stories to the world.

