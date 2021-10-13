CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Bones

Bobby’s Dentist On Bad Breath & People Confessing On Laughing Gas

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby & Amy’s dentist Dr. Jeff Trembley called into The Bobby Bones Show to answer all kinds of dentistry related questions. When it comes to laughing gas, Dr. Trembley shared that you’re actually not as “knocked” out as people think. Patients are still very much in control of their consciousness, so in his time as a dentist he hasn’t had anyone confess anything big. However, if someone were to confess something big, then he would definitely contact the cops if necessary. He admitted during dental school that everyone got to feel the laughing gas and anesthetic on themselves so they knew what their patients would feel. However, they never felt the deep sedation personally.

