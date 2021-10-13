Electric Vehicle Motor (EVM) Controller Market - Know-How Firms Adopting Strategies to be on the Top in Competitive Industry, Key Players -Tesla (US), BYD (China), Volkswagen AG (Germany)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York, United States : The latest professional market research report prepared by the research experts at DECISIVE MARKETS INSIGHTS focuses on the industry's key market characteristics, including historical data, present economic circumstances, industry developments, technical advancements, company innovations, marketing strategies, and much more. It evaluates the company's financial status to have a better understanding of the tight competitiveness prevailing in the global market industry. The research report also measures regional and international market products and offerings in terms of various market factors and features. The market data, facts, and evidence acquired by the industry specialists make up the majority of this Electric Vehicle Motor (EVM) Controller Market research analysis report.

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
thedallasnews.net

Nanoporous Materials Market By Product (Zeolites, Silica Gel, Activated Carbon) and By End Use Industry (Petroleum Refining, Water Treatment, Pet Litter) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Nanoporous Materials Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Nanoporous Materials over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Nanoporous materials have gained sheer proliferation,...
MARKETS
AFP

Toyota to invest $3.4 bn into US battery production

The world's biggest carmaker Toyota unveiled plans on Monday to invest $3.4 billion into automotive batteries in the United States and build a factory in the country for their production. The 10-year investment is part of a project announced last month by the Japanese firm to pour 1.5 trillion yen ($13.1 billion) into the development and supply of batteries for electric vehicles as it pushes to make its production carbon-neutral. "Toyota's commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers," said Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer at Toyota Motor North America. The company did not specify further details such as a site and production capacity but said it would establish a new company for the US project.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Freight Audit and Payment Market is Booming Worldwide | Pay Any Biz, CT Logistics, Software Solutions

Global Freight Audit and Payment Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Freight Audit and Payment Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Green Mountain Technology (United States), PayAnyBiz (United States), CT Logistics (United States), Software Solutions Unlimited (SSI) (United States), ControlPay (Netherlands), U.S. Bank Freight Payment (United States), Cass Information Systems (United States), CTSI-Global (United States) and National Traffic Services (Canada).
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Online Streaming Platform Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Amazon.com, YouTube, Dacast, Vimeo

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Online Streaming Platform Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Streaming Platform market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
INTERNET
