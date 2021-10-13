3d Machine Vision Market to Exposition Promising Growth, Key Players -Cognex, Keyence.

Music Mobile Application is one of the major apps that is trending over the android store as well as ios store. With the rising interest of people of hearing music online is one the factor which attracts the human population to make these apps trending across the globe. Of late, people are using apps like Spotify, as one of the android-based application. The key developers of these applications are providing innovative technology to these apps so that the application can become user-friendly and does not consume much data. According to Statista, the leading music and android apps in Google Play Store worldwide in November 2019 were ranked by the total revenue and recently the Pandora Radio was ranked first in the list with the total revenue worth of 13.2 million USD. Hence, the key players have a huge opportunity to invest in this industry, owing to the fact that the music industry is rising day by day.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO