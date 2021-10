LEWISBURG – It has been an incredible postseason so far for Lewisburg’s coed golf team, and it’s just heating up. After claiming the top three spots in the District 4 Class 2A meet late last month, junior Nick Mahoney, plus seniors Sean Kelly and Will Gronlund are set to take part in the PIAA Individual Championship Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Course in York.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO