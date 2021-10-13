CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile Substation Market Showcases Promising Growth Due to the Ongoing Demand and Improved Supply Chain Ecosystem, Players -ABB, Siemens

 4 days ago

New York, United States : The latest professional market research report prepared by the research experts at DECISIVE MARKETS INSIGHTS focuses on the industry's key market characteristics, including historical data, present economic circumstances, industry developments, technical advancements, company innovations, marketing strategies, and much more. It evaluates the company's financial status to have a better understanding of the tight competitiveness prevailing in the global market industry. The research report also measures regional and international market products and offerings in terms of various market factors and features. The market data, facts, and evidence acquired by the industry specialists make up the majority of this Mobile Substation Market research analysis report.

Nanoporous Materials Market By Product (Zeolites, Silica Gel, Activated Carbon) and By End Use Industry (Petroleum Refining, Water Treatment, Pet Litter) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Nanoporous Materials Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Nanoporous Materials over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Nanoporous materials have gained sheer proliferation,...
Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
Freight Audit and Payment Market is Booming Worldwide | Pay Any Biz, CT Logistics, Software Solutions

Global Freight Audit and Payment Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Freight Audit and Payment Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Green Mountain Technology (United States), PayAnyBiz (United States), CT Logistics (United States), Software Solutions Unlimited (SSI) (United States), ControlPay (Netherlands), U.S. Bank Freight Payment (United States), Cass Information Systems (United States), CTSI-Global (United States) and National Traffic Services (Canada).
Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants RLI, ICW, Zurich Insurance

Global Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Segmentation Overview.
Processed Food Market To See Stunning Growth | Parle Agro, Cargill, ITC

The Latest released survey report on Global Processed Food Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Processed Food manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Nestle, Parle, Sysco Corporation, George Weston, Tyson Foods, Mars, Bunge, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Parle Agro, Cargill, ITC, Amul & Britannia.
E-Learning Virtual Reality Market May Set New Growth Story | Immersive Vr Education, Oculus, Google, Curiscope

The global E-Learning Virtual Reality is witnessing high demand from the forecasted period due to COVID 19 Pandemic. There are examples in each of these areas that are both timely in the current reality of COVID-19 and which can be built upon once cultural institutions, schools, and workplaces reopen their doors. With the advent of digitalization, classrooms are also taking a virtual form. Virtual classrooms are becoming a reality in the era of e-learning. Nevertheless, ever-rising technological advancements are expected to provide grand growth to the global e-learning virtual reality market in the future.
Frozen Meal Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | McCain, Atkins Nutritionals, Nestle

The Latest survey report on Global Frozen Meal Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Frozen Meal segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes H.J. Heinz, General Mills, Dr.Oetker, California Pizza Kitchen, McCain, Atkins Nutritionals, Nestle, Daiya, Conagra, FRoSTA & Connies.
Credit Insurance Software Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Coface, Coface, DXC Technology Company

Credit insurance can be defined as a commercial coverage against losses resultant of a failure of occupational mortgagors to pay their obligation to the insurer, usually due to liquidation. The coverage is geared to manufacturers, wholesalers, and service providers who may be dependent on a few accounts and therefore could lose substantial income in the event of a liquidation/insolvency. It is often termed as bad-debt insurance. Credit insurance software is a full end-to-end software solution comprising an online portal for brokers and policyholders. It facilitates credit insurers to manage the lifecycle of their products, from commercial and risk underwriting to claim payment. The software supports all operations of a credit insurance firm such as policy set-up, applying for payment on costs invoices; premium calculation and invoicing coverage request handling and arbitration; payment under guarantee, claim to handle, and collection from the debtor (amicable and legal) when applicable.
Solar Charger Market to See Huge Growth by 2029 | NOCO, YOLK, Anker, Solio

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Solar Charger covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2029). The Global Solar Charger explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are Anker, GoalZero, Letsolar, RAVPower, ECEEN, Powertraveller, Solio, LittleSun, Voltaic Systems, YOLK, Solar Technology International, NOCO, Instapark, Xtorm, Allpowers Industrial International & Hanergy.
Medicine Balls Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

The " Medicine Balls - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Body-Solid, Rage, Century, Fitness Gear, GoFit, Bionic Body, Champion Sports, Empower, Kamagon, Nike, P90X, SKLZ, SPRI, STOTT PILATES, Simply Belle Fitness & Ader Sporting Goods. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Pharmaceutical CRM Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Oracle, Salesforce.com, Veeva Systems

Pharmaceutical CRM Software helps pharmaceutical companies help pharma companies sales executives cover customer related processes, providing them better sales analytics and carry out smart sales operations. The Software also helps Pharmaceutical Companies adhere to industry compliance requirements. The main purpose of using Pharmaceutical CRM Software is to improve productivity, efficiency, de-clutter processes, improve business relations, and boost productivity. Pharmaceutical CRM Software's are provided both in cloud based and on premised based solutions, catering to the individual firm requirements according to their organisation size. With the increasing digitisation and cloud computing culture, the market for Pharmaceutical CRM Software is expected to grow, especially with recent pandemic and rising competition in Pharmaceutical Industry. Geographically, North America remains the biggest market but Asia Pacific has huge potential fuelled by emergence of India and China as major Pharmaceutical Players.
Hotel Reservations Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Oracle, WebRezPro, Cisco Systems, Honeywell

The hotel reservation software is a system that is designed to manage hotel bookings directly by the guests and create secure online reservations. It has an array of modules such as reservation, global distribution system interface groups, profiles, groups, and so on. Many international and national hotels practice this software technology to offer the best service to their guests while making work more organized and easy. To increase the hotel management, room booking, to save time sensibly, for this purpose all sizes chain of hotels, lodges are looking for a software and this has boosted the demand for hotel reservation software.
Thermoelectric Generator Market is projected to grow to USD 635 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4%

According to the new market research report "Thermoelectric Generators Market by Application (Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation, Co-Generation), Temperature (<80c, 80- 500c, >500c) Wattage, Type, Material, Vertical, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Thermoelectric Generator Market is projected to grow from USD 406 million in 2021 to USD 635 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2026. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the thermoelectric generator market from 2021 to 2026.
Broadcasting Intercom Market Exhibits A Stunning Growth Potentials | RIEDEL, Pro Intercom, Intracom Systems

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Broadcasting Intercom Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Broadcasting Intercom growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Unity Intercom, RIEDEL, Pro Intercom, Intracom Systems, LLC, Bosch Security Systems & Clear-Com LLC.
Clean Coal Technology Market to Witness Major Growth by 2029 | Alstom Power, General Electric, KBR, Shell

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Clean Coal Technology covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2029). The Global Clean Coal Technology explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are Alstom Power, Siemens AG, General Electric, KBR, Shell, ICCT & …
Online Team Collaboration Tools Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Google, Microsoft, Flowdock, Asana

Online team collaboration tools are a type of application software that is highly utilized by corporate people to connect virtually with team members and co-workers during working hours. In recent times, the outburst of coronavirus pandemic has led many enterprises or corporate offices to adopt remote working, thereby the demand for team collaboration tools has also been increased. Tools provide effective communication between the team members and also allows to schedule business meetings, conferences, online classes, etc.
DSM Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Wipro, Dominion Enterprises, DealerSocket, Internet Brands

Global DSM Software Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global DSM Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cox Automotive, CDK Global, Reynolds and Reynolds, RouteOne, Dominion Enterprises, DealerSocket, Internet Brands, Wipro, Epicor, Yonyou, ELEAD1ONE, TitleTec, ARI Network Services, WHI Solutions, Infomedia & MAM Software.
Virtual Fitting Software Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Sizebay, Fitanalytics, Fitizzy, Secret Sauce Partners

Global Virtual Fitting Software Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Virtual Fitting Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Fitanalytics, Fitizzy, Fitle, Secret Sauce Partners, Metail, ShoeSize.me, Sizebay, Sizolution, True Fit Corporation, Virtusize & Zugara.
Cybersecurity Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Capgemini, Accenture, Symantec, Wipro

Increase in the Frequency and Sophistication of Cyber Threats will help to boost global cyber security software market. Cybersecurity refers to the use of network architecture, software, and other technologies to protect organizations and individuals from cyber-attacks. Emergence of disruptive digital technologies, such as IOT, across industry verticals, stringent data protection regulations for information security are key driving factors cybersecurity software market.
