CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Martha Stewart makes apple pot pies, quince cobbler

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith her 99th book, “Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts,” just out, Martha Stewart joins TODAY live on the plaza to demonstrate some fall fruit desserts: apple-bourbon pot pies and quince cobbler.Oct. 13, 2021.

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Martha Stewart-Inspired Wedding Cake Fail Has TikTok Laughing

According to Martha Stewart Weddings, "A splash of black on an otherwise white wedding cake can turn the traditional tiered design on its head." Indeed, the use of the colorless color, black, in the context of wedding decor has been said to suggest that the affianced couple is both sophisticated and possesses a "strong sense of design," according to Top Wedding Sites. Produced by wedding cake baker Cake Life Everyday and photographed by Seattle and Leavenworth wedding photographer Tonie Christine, one wedding cake pictured on Stewart's website was an asymmetrically-stacked three-tier work of wedding cake artistry featuring smooth white icing, accented by creamy black icing smudges placed vertically along one side. Apparently, that image was enough to inspire TikTok user @AGWright1231, a style-forward bride-to-be, to have her own cake designer reproduce it for her big day.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
femalefirst.co.uk

Snoop Dogg thinks Martha Stewart friendship proves 'love is love'

Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg thinks his close bond with Martha Stewart proves "love is love" and teaches a lesson about acceptance. Snoop Dogg thinks his friendship with Martha Stewart "shows the world that love is love". The hip hop icon has opened up on the unlikely bond he shares...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Martha Stewart Swears By This Strange Trick For Perfect Baked Potatoes

There is so much to love about baked potatoes. From the crispy skins to the fluffy interior, baked potatoes are delicious with any toppings you choose. However, making the best baked potatoes can be incredibly time-consuming. The way The Kitchn suggests making the ultimate baked potato even involves cooking them for more than two hours. But the longer prep time can certainly help make your baked potato even fluffier.
CELEBRITIES
thesouthernladycooks.com

SNICKERDOODLE APPLE COBBLER

This snickerdoodle apple cobbler is EVERYTHING! It’s so simple to put together because it uses a snickerdoodle cookie mix. YEP! It uses a cookie mix and fresh apples. It’s SO EASY and absolutely delicious. We love a “made from scratch” cobbler as much as the next person, but sometimes you want easy and that is exactly what this is. It’s simple but SO GOOD!!! This dessert is delicious served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Mashed

Here's How Much Martha Stewart's Daughter Is Really Worth

Fans of Martha Stewart likely know quite a lot about the celebrity chef and DIY queen. But fewer people likely know all that there is to understand about her daughter, Alexis Stewart. Perhaps surprisingly, the 56-year-old released a rather shocking reveal-all book, "Whateverland: Learning to Live Here," co-authored with Jennifer Koppelman Hutt, about growing up with her mom in 2011 (via People). In the book, Alexis described what sounded like sparse holidays in a home that many might imagine would go all out given the tips and ideas her mother taught her fans and followers over the years.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Out Of Martha Stewart Shows, This One Was The Biggest Flop

Celebrity chef Martha Stewart is a culinary legend who has motivated many home cooks over the years with her work. According to Biography, she first achieved recognition for her work as a cookbook author before she gave television a shot. Interestingly, she's self-taught and picked up tips and tricks from Julia Child's book, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," before she worked on her catering company.
TV & VIDEOS
cdcgamingreports.com

Martha Stewart’s first Las Vegas restaurant is coming to the Strip in 2022

Long rumored, but now confirmed by a construction permit filing, celebrity entrepreneur, TV personality, and culinary tutor Martha Stewart will debut her first restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip at Paris Las Vegas sometime in 2022. Early rumors, first floated by the VitalVegas blog in July, pointed to long-time Stewart friend and hip-hop star Snoop Dogg as a collaborator, but initial paperwork only names the venture as the Martha Stewart Restaurant. A spokesperson for parent company Caesars Entertainment previously chose not to confirm or deny any speculation about a restaurant from Martha Stewart opening at the French-themed casino and hotel. The resort allocated an estimated budget of $100,000 to “selectively” demolish an existing space on the Strip property to make way for the new restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOXBusiness

Macy's recalls Martha Stewart kitchenware

Martha Stewart–branded oil and vinegar cruets are being recalled after multiple consumers were reportedly cut by the glass products, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Ticker Security Last Change Change %. M MACY'S, INC. 22.44 +0.14 +0.63%. Macy's initiated a recall for over 26,00 units of the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobbler#Quince#Fruit#Food Drink
goodhousekeeping.com

Mini Apple Pies

These mini apple and raisin pies taste like a big hug—in dessert form. Various types of apples balance the acidity and sweetness, creating the ultimate comfort food. (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-in. cubes, cold. For filling. 1/4 c. packed light brown sugar. 1 tbsp. all-purpose flour. 1/4 tsp.
RECIPES
Union Leader

The best apples for making apple pie

You can use any apple to make an apple pie. Full stop. However, some are better than others when it comes to flavor and texture. And instead of choosing just one type of apple, a combination of at least two or three is a smart way to get more complex flavors and textures into your pie.
RECIPES
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Apple Cobbler Shortbread Squares

That’s exactly what these Apple Cobbler Shortbread Squares taste like! This is a great apple dessert bar to make in the fall or anytime you get a craving for something apple-icious!. What You’ll Need. CRUST. 1 stick butter. 1/4 cup granulated sugar. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. 1 cup all-purpose flour.
RECIPES
Forbes

Dinner At Martha Stewart’s Coming In 2022

For years, you could use Martha Stewart recipes to cook with, you could buy food, kitchen products and cookware she endorsed, you could even eat at places she recommended. But you couldn’t eat at a restaurant with her name on it. But now it looks like that’s going to be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Forward

When your oven breaks, make fried apple pie

The house was clean, the chicken and kugel roasted, and a handsome apple cake waited on the counter. All that was left to do was make salad. The pretty salad bowl from our wedding registry, the one I barely use, was at the top of the tall pantry. My husband would be home in 10 minutes. Company would be here in 20. I decided, against my better judgement and several admonishments from my husband, to get on the step ladder, on my tippy toes and grab the salad bowl. I wanted to be finished before my company came. I wanted everything on the first night of Sukkot to be perfect.
RECIPES
Keene Sentinel

No time to bake pie? Try these apple pie parfaits

When I am asked the would-you-rather question “cake or pie?” I am pie all the way, no hesitation. But as much as I love a freshly baked, double-crust apple pie, most days of the week I want a dessert that’s lighter, healthier and easier to make. These dessert cups answer...
RECIPES
Food52

Martha Stewart's Pineapple-Banana Upside-Down Cake

It’s unclear whom we have to thank for the caramelly goodness of upside-down cake, but cooking lore says that bakers have been flipping their cakes to reveal showstopping fruit toppings for centuries. In this version, a spiral of golden pineapple slices enhances a delicious banana cake. Tip: When cutting a...
RECIPES
KISS 106

How to Make Cowboy Cobbler on the Campfire – RECIPE

Fall is here and one of my favorite things to do is camp out. My husband's favorite thing to do on a camping trip is to keep the fire going for the duration of our trip. We went this past weekend. During my morning shower, I could still smell the smoke in my hair! I love it though. It just reminds me of happy, simple times in my life.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy