Martha Stewart makes apple pot pies, quince cobbler

According to Martha Stewart Weddings, "A splash of black on an otherwise white wedding cake can turn the traditional tiered design on its head." Indeed, the use of the colorless color, black, in the context of wedding decor has been said to suggest that the affianced couple is both sophisticated and possesses a "strong sense of design," according to Top Wedding Sites. Produced by wedding cake baker Cake Life Everyday and photographed by Seattle and Leavenworth wedding photographer Tonie Christine, one wedding cake pictured on Stewart's website was an asymmetrically-stacked three-tier work of wedding cake artistry featuring smooth white icing, accented by creamy black icing smudges placed vertically along one side. Apparently, that image was enough to inspire TikTok user @AGWright1231, a style-forward bride-to-be, to have her own cake designer reproduce it for her big day.
