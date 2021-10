You think you know Jason Sudeikis? Well, do you know that he’s not even Jason Sudeikis?. Wait, what? OK, let us explain. The “Ted Lasso” star, who won an Emmy for title role in the show that also took home the best comedy series Emmy, revealed that his name is not actually Jason during the 3rd hour of TODAY Monday when he played a game of "True or False?" with hosts Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Jill Martin.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO