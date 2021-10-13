Recipes: Here’s your menu for a perfect autumn dinner party

Whether you went apple picking and have a bushel of fruit to use or simply stocked up on your favorite varieties at the farmers' market or grocery store, you're probably looking for fresh, tasty apple recipes. Though we're big proponents of baking pies and other apple desserts, we highly suggest using apples in your main courses, too. Apples can play a delicious role in savory dishes, and they deserve a spot on your dinner table as something other than just applesauce. Here, we're sharing four of our favorite ways to use apples in your weeknight meals. Each of these dishes can be made in an hour or less, though you'll find that most of that is hands off cooking time. Plus, all are sweet and full of that quintessential fall fragrance of apple.

