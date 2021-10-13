CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ revisits ‘Home Alone’ franchise on Disney+

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new take on the classic comedy “Home Alone,” “Home Sweet Home Alone” is coming to Disney+ on Nov. 12. Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney are among the stars.Oct. 13, 2021.

Us Weekly

Rider Strong Reveals ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Made a ‘Totally Inappropriate’ VHS Video for Wrap Party

But where’s the footage? Boy Meets World may have been a family show, but the cast’s wrap party video is probably a bit more than PG-13. “In the final season of the show, we did this video. [Me and Will Friedle] came up with this idea for the wrap party. Like, ‘Hey, let’s go around and pretend it’s 10 years later and shoot a “Where Are They Now?” for the cast of Boy Meets World,’” Rider Strong exclusively told Us Weekly. “This little project was going to be maybe a week’s worth of work and ended up being, like, a 10-minute video.”
dapsmagic.com

First Trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone Released Ahead of Disney+ Debut

The first trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone has arrived. This is a reimagining of the holiday classic and will be arriving on Disney+ on November 12th. This will be as a part of the Disney+ Day celebrations. Disney+ Day will include new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers, and more.
13newsnow.com

'Home Alone' reboot trailer teases return of original franchise character

WASHINGTON — Disney+ is giving fans their first look at the upcoming "Home Alone" reboot. The trailer for “Home Sweet Home Alone” was released Tuesday, ahead of its premiere Nov. 12 on Disney+. In the movie, Max Mercer, played by "Jojo Rabbit" star Archie Yates, gets left behind at home...
thenerdstash.com

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Trailer Features a New Kid and Idiotic Burglars

Parents just never learn, do they? The Home Alone franchise is returning with a new entry titled Home Sweet Home Alone. The first trailer debuted on the internet and features burglars getting injured amongst holiday joy. For those who are unaware, the original Home Alone (1990) is about a kid...
Inside the Magic

Holiday Hijinks and Trailer Revealed For Disney’s ‘Home Alone’ Reboot

Disney+ just dropped the trailer for their new original film, Home Sweet Home Alone, which will be a reboot of the original (now Disney-owned) 20th Century Studios film Home Alone. The premiere for Home Sweet Home Alone is set for November 12, 2021 exclusively on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. November...
Trusted Reviews

Disney Plus Home Alone reboot lands early enough not to ruin Christmas

Disney has dropped the trailer for the wholly-unnecessary Home Alone reboot, which it is calling Home Sweet Home Alone. The latest addition to the saga goes straight to streaming on November 12, with Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney as the requisite burglars seeking to capture a family heirloom from the Mercer household on Lincoln Blvd..
lrmonline.com

Home Sweet Home Alone Official Trailer Released: An Unnecessary New Entry For The Franchise

Home Alone is a must-see every year during the holiday season for many. It’s a classic. Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, is a funny and clever 8-year-old kid. The McCallisters are chaotic and I both love and hate the family’s dysfunction. Also, the villains, Marv and Harry, played by Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci are amazing. The goofy Marv and the serious Harry work so well. Home Alone has an amazing cast. I felt that after Home Alone 2, they should have left it be. Home Sweet Home Alone is coming to Disney+ on November 12 and the trailer is out now. I didn’t need this reboot, did you?
Vulture

Home Sweet Home Alone Won’t Leave Home Alone Well Enough Alone

Remember the cute sidekick from Jojo Rabbit? He can stay home alone now. Feel old yet? Disney+ just dropped the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, the first new entry into the beloved Home Alone franchise since a TV movie called Home Alone: The Holiday Heist aired on ABC Family back in 2012. The trailer makes it seem less like a sequel and more like an extremely faithful beat-for-beat rehash of John Hughes’s original for a new era that only knows the Culkins as sexy adults.
ComicBook

Home Alone Fans Celebrate Macaulay Culkin After Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Debuts

Home Alone fans have Macaulay Culkin trending after the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone dropped today. Disney and 20th Century Studios are basically rebooting the family film. Disney+ bills the new movie as a reimagining, but a lot of the millennial fans of the originals just want the old actor back. Culkin has played along with a lot of the fan fervor since this movie was announced. He urged the people out there to give the new one a chance. November 12 will see Home Sweet Home Alone release on Disney+. Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell are all on board for this new installment of the franchise. Check out what the fans are saying down below:
disneydining.com

Disney+ “Home Sweet Home Alone” Trailer Has Landed, But We May Just Stick to the Classics

A new film is on the way to Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, just in time for the holiday season. There’s nothing better than curling up on the couch, sipping on some hot cocoa, and watching a sweet film for the holiday. This Disney+ original is a nod to the classic holiday 1990 film, Home Alone. “Home Sweet Home Alone” is scheduled to debut on Disney+ next month, and the official trailer has landed. We’re not sure if we’re the only ones feeling this way after watching the trailer, but we may just be sticking to the classics this holiday season.
