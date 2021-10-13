CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Squid Game’ is now even more popular than ‘Bridgerton’

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dystopian Korean drama “Squid Game” is now officially Netflix’s biggest series launch ever. With more than 111 million viewers, the show knocks out previous Netflix record-holder “Bridgerton.”Oct. 13, 2021.

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Squid Game Reaches New Record As Korean Netflix Poses To Beat Bridgerton Real Soon

Squid Game continues to be a global focus as the Korean Netflix series unceasingly dominates the industry across the globe. Its popularity resulted in calls for another season which the creator has not confirmed until now. Still, they did not close the doors for a potential installment, especially since the end scene of the Korean series suggested an impending sequel.
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Netflix's intensely popular 'Squid Game' is worth the hype - and much deeper than its chilling violence

Note: This article discusses some plot details from Netflix's "Squid Game," but avoids major spoilers. When a new series called "Squid Game" popped up on Netflix last month, some social media users assumed it was a new competition reality show. Thankfully, the ultraviolent thriller - in which people participate in children's games with a deadly twist - is purely fictional. But like reality TV, it's a window into how human beings treat each other and what we'll do to succeed or, in this case, what we'll do to survive. And people can't stop talking about it.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Netflix Is Now Selling Official ‘Squid Game’ Merch

In a sign of just how popular the Netflix original series “Squid Game” really is, the streaming service has launched an official merchandise store where fans can customize and buy items relating to the hit show. “Squid Game” launched on Netflix on September 17 and quickly became a worldwide hit,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Korean
IGN

Squid Game Has Multiple English Translations, and One Is Seemingly More Accurate Than the Other

Netflix's Squid Game has become a global phenomenon, following its September 17 premiere, but one viewer has claimed that the show's English-language subtitles are "botched." Fluent Korean speaker Youngmi Mayer took to social media last week to highlight some of the subtle distinctions between Netflix's closed-caption subtitles and the direct English-language translations, pointing out how the meaning behind the dialogue is often being lost for viewers who are relying on the on-screen subtitling to follow the story.
TV & VIDEOS
FOXBusiness

'Squid Game' to become Netflix's most popular show: everything to know

Netflix has a new breakout hit titled "Squid Game" that is breaking records for the streaming giant all over the world and becoming absolutely unavoidable here in the U.S. Speaking at Vox Media’s Code Con last week, CEO Ted Sarandos revealed that the horror series from South Korea is the show he is most thankful for on the platform, even beyond former hits like "House of Cards" and "The Crown." The reason, he explained, is because it is becoming so popular in international markets, at the time just nine days after its release.
TV SERIES
FOXBusiness

'Squid Game' on track to overtake 'Bridgerton' as most-streamed show on Netflix

"Squid Game" is on track to become Netflix's biggest show ever, overtaking the streaming service's current most-watched series "Bridgerton." Per CNET, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said during a tech conference that the Korean horror series "will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure." He added...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
nny360.com

‘Squid Game’ may beat out ‘Bridgerton’ in viewership on Netflix

So many people have tuned in to “Squid Game,” the nine-episode Korean drama that premiered on Sept. 17, that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos thinks the streaming service will be the real winner at the end of the competition with “Squid Game” as its most popular series ever. “We did not...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Squid Game’s Apocalypse Is Now

There is more than one Squid Game. There is Squid Game as a cultural idea, the Squid Game Vulture’s Joe Adalian wrote about as “Planet Squid Game”: the Korean Netflix series that has quickly become a world-dominating piece of television and proof of the streamer’s global reach. That Squid Game is a hilariously, almost perversely flattened version of the show itself — it is the Squid Game that exists so that Jeff Bezos can retweet “Planet Squid Game” as a congratulations for Netflix’s “internationalization strategy.” It’s also the Squid Game that has required Netflix to hastily slap together a merchandizing plan (customize a T-shirt with your own player number!), and will no doubt spark many industry conversations about what could be the next Squid Game.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Even Fall Guys can't resist the pull of Squid Game

They say inspiration can come from the unlikeliest of sources, but in the case of Fall Guys and Netflix's Squid Game, there are parallels that can reasonably be drawn. Sure, neither could be more different in tone if they tried, but they're both fundamentally elimination-style gameshows. On that note, our...
VIDEO GAMES
Advanced Television

Squid Game now Netflix biggest original

As Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos hinted would be the case last month, South Korean drama Squid Game has become the most watched debut show on Netflix. The streaming service confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: “Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever!”
TV SERIES
invenglobal.com

More than 200 games related to the show "Squid Game" raises concerns

‘Squid Game’ is a show that premiered on Sep 17, exclusively on Netflix. According to the synopsis, desperate people put their lives on the line for a chance to win 45,600,000,000 KRW [~38,187,145.44 USD] and partake in a series of games. Since the show’s release, the show became the number one show in 83 countries around the world.
VIDEO GAMES
tatler.com

Squid Game eclipses Bridgerton as Netflix’s most successful new release ever

If you haven’t heard of Squid Game, you clearly haven’t had your finger on the pop-culture pulse of late. Netflix’s Korean drama debuted on the platform last month, and has since soared to become the streaming service’s most-watched series launch ever – breaking the record recently set by Bridgerton. Since...
TV SERIES
Benzinga

'Squid Game' Set To Surpass 100 Million Viewing Households And Become Netflix's Most Popular Series Ahead Of 'Bridgerton,' Says Analyst

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest said on Monday Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently launched South Korean hit series "Squid Game" could soon become the streaming giant’s most-watched series. What Happened: The popular investment management firm, citing Google Trends data, said the series is poised to soon surpass 100 million viewing households,...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Squid Game Dethrones Bridgerton to Become Netflix's Biggest Launch Ever

Squid Game is a bonafide hit for Netflix. Just weeks after the streamer said the popular series was in line for a massive launch, they have dropped some numbers to give a better indication of how the show has been performing. Squid Game has reached 111 million Netflix accounts less...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Move Aside, Bridgerton — Squid Game Is Officially Netflix's Most-Watched Series

If you haven't noticed by now, Squid Game is kind of a big deal, and the streaming numbers prove it. After much chatter about the show's epic launch, Netflix has confirmed that the buzzy Korean drama is officially the most popular TV show to debut on the streaming service. According to Variety, Netflix said the series has been viewed by 111 million members in just 25 days since its Sept. 17 premiere — beating out Shonda Rhimes's Bridgerton series that pulled in 82 million households within the first 28 days of its release.
TV SERIES
MSNBC

'Squid Game' on Netflix is smarter than you think

Over the past few weeks, the internet has been teeming with buzz surrounding “Squid Game,” the South Korean survivalist drama that hit No. 1 in 90 countries and has become Netflix’s biggest series launch ever. What explains the show’s astonishing explosion in popularity?. (Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Squid...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy