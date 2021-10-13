This Week’s Outrages
There are usually a couple of stories every week that raise my blood pressure and result in dark thoughts and angry mumbles. Here is a recent sampling:. • Angus King votes to confirm eco-terrorist and tree spiking apologist Tracy Stone-Manning as the director of the Bureau of Land Management, charged with the stewardship of millions of acres of public land. Ms. Manning was approved 50-45, with nary a Republican vote, including Senator Collins, who can usually be counted on to support the environmental left.calais.news
