Community Spirit Proves Strong for 17th Annual Turkey-a-Thon

ESCALANTE – The 17th Escalante Canyons Art Festival-Everett Ruess Days held in Escalante, Utah, September 14 through September 26, once again brought plein air artists and festival goers from around the country and beyond to our corner of southern Utah for almost two weeks to celebrate “art inspired by place” after postponing the event in 2020 due to Covid-19. To help provide a safe event, all festival programming was moved outside this year, with most of it occurring in the Escalante City Park. This change appeared to be welcomed and enjoyed by festival participants. Other changes this year included replacing the Paint Out with a Quick Draw competition and offering Roving Talks instead of a Speaker Series. Other offerings included the cornerstone plein air competition, art exhibits, the arts and crafts fair, live music, workshops, demonstrations, open studios, and hands-on-art opportunities. Attendance at the variety of festival programs was strong to overflowing.

ESCALANTE, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO