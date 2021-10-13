CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Community Spirit Proves Strong for 17th Annual Turkey-a-Thon

By stabinski
calais.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn true Washington County-community fashion, hundreds came out last Friday, October 8, to donate to the annual Classic Hits Turkey-a-Thon. The event helps lessen the burden associated with food insecurities during the holiday season.

calais.news

Comments / 0

Related
blackfootvalleydispatch.com

Annual Community Benefit postponed

The Lincoln Valley Chamber of Commerce has decided to postpone their annual Community Benefit, which is usually held the first weekend in November. This is the second year that the Community Benefit has been disrupted by COVID-19 concerns. In pre-pandemic years, the event consisted of dinner served during a play...
CHARITIES
Bangor Daily News

Trekkers’ 10th annual Community Auction fundraiser

Join Trekkers for the annual Community Auction on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Rockland Elks Club, and maybe get some holiday shopping done early! This student-led, community-supported fundraiser features an assortment of items — from handmade creations to goods and services from local businesses, like the FISHER EZ-V Plow. Don’t miss this truly local and fun event!
ROCKLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
northwrightcounty.today

Allina Health Hosts Annual Community Bike Collection

As a healthcare organization, Allina recognize good health habits start early, which is why each year the provider partners with Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN, a non-profit organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a healthier, happier childhood by providing bikes to those in need. For more than a...
CHARITIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

Families crowd downtown for 7th Annual Community Fest

Investments in the downtown Winter Haven area over the past few years were on full display for the 7th Annual Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce Community Fest presented by Citizens Bank & Trust. Not long ago, Community Fest was somewhat restricted into Central Park. The organizers and supporters of the...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
southjerseyobserver.com

Jewish Family Service Annual Turkey Drive

For many the holidays are a festive time; however, some will find it difficult to put a Thanksgiving meal on the table this year. With numerous residents still experiencing undue hardship, we know that Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) holiday meal requests will continue to be significant.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Spirit#Thon#Holiday Season#Charity#Classic Hits Turkey
observer-me.com

Inaugural Community Fitness Cycl-a-thon set for Oct. 16

GUILFORD — Bikers, runners, and walkers will be going in circles through Guilford Saturday, Oct. 16, to benefit Friends of Community Fitness during the first Cycl-a-thon from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pledges have been made for every 2-mile loop covered by participants to benefit the nonprofit fitness and community...
GUILFORD, ME
WKRG News 5

4th annual Shrink the Divide aims to unify community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Sunday evening, people gathered inside Redemption Church in Mobile for the 4th annual Shrink the Divide, an event aiming to shrink Mobile’s racial divide. Rain or shine, the show went on. Weather cause this annual event to be moved inside Redemption Church, where the spirit filled the room. 3Circle Church […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Charities
altavistajournal.com

Three Into One hosts annual community day

Three Into One Community Project's 2021 Annual Community Day was held on September 16 at the Booker Building in Altavista. Tom Cook & Company Gospel Group performed many songs. MC for the event was First Lady Lorrie Witcher Of First Church Of Jesus Mosley Heights. Speakers for the event included...
ALTAVISTA, VA
holycitysinner.com

Warrior Surf Foundation Announces 2nd Annual Surf-A-Thon

Folly Beach-based nonprofit Warrior Surf Foundation (WSF) is excited to host their 2nd Annual Surf-a-Thon, giving surfers the chance to earn donations for every wave they catch this fall. All donations will go directly towards WSF’s free 12-week program to help them learn the critical life-changing skills of positive psychology, resiliency and strong mental health through surf therapy, yoga and wellness.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
11Alive

39th Annual Can-A-Thon kicks off in November

ATLANTA — Imagine having to decide whether to purchase food or fill your gas tank. Whether to buy good or pick up the prescription your doctor says you need. Or whether to buy food or pay the light bill so your family won't be cold or in the dark as winter looms.
ATLANTA, GA
insiderutah.com

17th Annual ECAF—a Celebration of Art, Public Lands and Community

ESCALANTE – The 17th Escalante Canyons Art Festival-Everett Ruess Days held in Escalante, Utah, September 14 through September 26, once again brought plein air artists and festival goers from around the country and beyond to our corner of southern Utah for almost two weeks to celebrate “art inspired by place” after postponing the event in 2020 due to Covid-19. To help provide a safe event, all festival programming was moved outside this year, with most of it occurring in the Escalante City Park. This change appeared to be welcomed and enjoyed by festival participants. Other changes this year included replacing the Paint Out with a Quick Draw competition and offering Roving Talks instead of a Speaker Series. Other offerings included the cornerstone plein air competition, art exhibits, the arts and crafts fair, live music, workshops, demonstrations, open studios, and hands-on-art opportunities. Attendance at the variety of festival programs was strong to overflowing.
ESCALANTE, UT
wydaily.com

Join Blue Talon Bistro Thanksgiving Morning for its Annual Turkey Trot

WILLIAMSBURG — Calling all families who are looking to run 5Ks on Thanksgiving morning. After a year off, Blue Talon Bistro will bring back its annual family-fun Thanksgiving Day tradition. The 2021 Blue Talon Bistro Turkey Trot 5K will take runners through the heart of downtown Williamsburg, followed by a...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

YMCA announces 10th annual Turkey Trot

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced the 10th anniversary of their Bare Bones 5-Mile Turkey Trot. The non-competitive run is held at 6 a.m. every Thanksgiving at the Mattoon Y. “Our participants love starting their Thanksgiving morning alongside their family and friends,” Sarah Dowell, YMCA membership director...
MATTOON, IL
Times-Leader

St. Anthony to hold annual turkey dinner

ST. ANTHONY of Padua will hold its annual turkey dinner from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday in the school hall at 630 Main St., Bridgeport. This year’s event will be take-out only. Children under 3 eat for free. Raffle tickets will also be available. Pictured, from left, making plans for the dinner are Dick Riley, Frank Papini, Alfreda Zadell, Ed Gorrence and the Rev. John Mucha.
BRIDGEPORT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy