Ongoing discussions about two ordinances under consideration by the Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen continue to be hot topics around City Hall. The board met Monday morning for a workshop with urban development planner Bob Barber of Hernando, who was asked by the board last year and again last month to make recommendations for a residential site and design building standards ordinance and to offer guidelines on how the city’s Code Office should oversee the business of rental housing.

BATESVILLE, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO