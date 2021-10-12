CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faith Christian's Brooklyn Donatone named MaxPreps/NFCA High School Fall Player of Week

By Staff Report, MaxPreps.com
MaxPreps
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. – Brooklyn Donatone of Faith Christian (Arvada, Colo.) was named MaxPreps/NFCA High School Player of the Week. Donatone is being recognized for her outstanding performance during the week of Oct. 4-10. Donatone powered the Eagles to three victories last week with a nearly perfect showing at the plate, going 10-for-11 (.909), driving in 15 runs and scoring 10 times. She slugged 1.545, courtesy of two doubles, a triple and a home run and reached base at a .923 clip.

