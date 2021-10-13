GTE Financial Paves the Way For Its 41,000 Hispanic Members by Translating Applications Into Spanish

TAMPA, FL, October 2021: With nearly 41,000 Hispanic members to date, GTE Financial is proud to serve the ever-growing Hispanic community in Tampa Bay. Supporting the Hispanic community is a commitment they satisfy in part by making it easier than ever to connect with the credit union. To accomplish this, GTE recently launched six new applications on their website entirely in Spanish. With 56% of its Hispanic members preferring communication in Spanish, they can now complete applications such as new membership, credit card, auto loan, and more in their preferred language.