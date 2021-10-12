CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritt Momney To Tour In 2022

By Music News
 7 days ago

Ritt Momney revealed Tuesday (Oct. 12th) that he will embark on a North American headline tour this spring. The 25-date run kicks off February 25th, 2022 in Momney’s hometown of Salt Lake City and includes stops in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and more before wrapping in Denver on April 9th.

Have The Rolling Stones Permanently Scrapped ‘Brown Sugar’???

It seems as though the Rolling Stones gave given their biggest hit of the 1970's — “Brown Sugar” — the elbow out of their nightly setlists. The band, who last performed their first chart-topper of the 1970's back on August 30th, 2019 in Miami, have kept the tune out of its regular slot in their recent encores.
Love On Tour

Harry Styles’ second tour in support of his album “Fine Line” began in Las Vegas in early September. This tour is called “Love on Tour,” as in contrast to “Live on Tour,” which was his first tour in 2018. The singer/actor announced months prior to the kickoff date, that the tour would resume after being postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. When he announced that he would be staying in the country rather than continuing on a world tour, international fans were immediately disappointed. We recognize that this decision was made for safety reasons, but we can’t help but completely sympathize with international fans. Along with announcing the downgrade from a world tour, Styles and his team added several extra dates to his tour schedule. This was an excellent opportunity for new fans to obtain tickets, and also for fans who had previously been unable to. These release dates quickly came, and tickets were sold out just minutes after they went on sale. Jenny Lewis of the indie rock band Rilo Kiley joins Styles on tour. Lewis has been, and will continue to be, Styles’ opening act.
HONOR TOUR

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox.
Coldplay Announce World Tour

In support of releasing a new album today, (Oct. 15) Coldplay dropped dates on a new tour.. The Music Of The Spheres World Tour begins on March 18, 2022 with the band’s first ever show in Costa Rica. They have stops in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, United States, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium, and the UK.
Free tours Clarke House

When: Opening October 16 & 17 as part of Open House Chicago. Tours: Wednesdays & Saturdays at 1pm starting October 20, 2021. FREE Admission. Where: Clarke House Museum, 1827 S. Indiana Ave., 312-326-1480. The Clarke House Museum is Chicago’s oldest home. Tours of this 1836 Greek Revival-style house reveal what...
Korn’s Ray Luzier Tests Positive For Covid-19

Korn announced on Instagram Thursday (Oct. 14th) that Ray Luzier has tested positive for Covid-19. According to the post, Aric Improta will fill in for the drummer during the next three tour stops: Las Vegas, Fresno, and Oakland. The band added, “We are anticipating a quick recovery for Ray and...
Taking Back Sunday Covers Weezer

Taking Back Sunday released their cover of Weezer’s “My Name Is Jonas” on Friday (Oct. 15th). While rare for this band to record covers, bassist Shaun Cooper told Consequence, “In 2019 we were on tour… a lot! Over time soundcheck got pretty laborious. One day before a show in Cincinnati, OH somebody started playing the opening chords to ‘My Name is Jonas’… We all grew up listening to Weezer. Playing this song together was so much fun and broke up the monotony of day to day touring life. We started adding the song to our set list and recorded it on a day off in Buffalo NY. We love this song and we hope our rendition does it justice.”
Seether Drops Anniversary Album, Announces Online Event

Is celebrating their 20th anniversary with the release of Vicennial, 2 Decades of Seether. The album, released Friday (Oct. 15th), is comprised of twenty songs carefully curated by frontman Shaun Morgan that have amassed 16 No. 1 chart positions. Reflecting on the band’s career, Morgan says, “Twenty years is a...
Trails & Tours

A herd of equine expeditions across the Commonwealth. Here in Virginia, it’s estimated that 30 percent of all households are home to a horse enthusiast, and the state ranks 13th overall for horse population in America, according to the Virginia Horse Industry Board. Not lucky enough to have a steed of your own? From trail rides to winery tours, there are plenty of opportunities to hang with horses in the Old Dominion.
The Weeknd cancels arena tour, announces stadium tour

Everybody waiting for the Weeknd will have to wait a little bit longer. The Toronto superstar's upcoming tour has been shelved, the singer announced Monday. "Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums," the Weeknd wrote in an announcement posted to his social media channels.
Miley Cyrus Announces 9th Studio Album

Miley Cyrus is currently in the studio working on her 9th studio album under Columbia Records and Crush Music. This will be her first album after signing with a new label in March. The announcement coincides with the update of MileyWorld.com. Those who sign up for the fans-only site will...
Flashback: Dion Splits From The Belmonts

It was 61 years ago Saturday (October 16th, 1960) that Dion announced his split from the Belmonts. Dion, whose last name is DiMucci, had been a member of the Bronx, New York street gang the Fordham Baldies when he joined musical forces with Carlo Mastrangelo, Freddy Milano, and Angelo D'Aleo, who were part of a rival gang, the Imperial Hoods. The resulting group took their name from the Bronx's Belmont Avenue.
Santana Returns With All Star ‘Blessings And Miracles Collection

Out today (October 15th) is Carlos Santana's latest album, Blessings And Miracles. The collection features collaborations with Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Steve Winwood, Matchbox 20's Rob Thomas, songwriter Diane Warren, Chris Stapleton, and the late-Chick Corea. Santana and Rob Thomas have reunited for the album's lead single titled, “Move,” which pairs...
Prince’s Estate Releases Unheard Song Demo

In celebration of the anniversary of Prince’s 4th album, Controversy, his estate has released another hidden gem from the Prince vault. A demo version of a song he recorded in 1979 called “Do Me, Baby.”. The track has been newly mixed and mastered but the rawness of the original has...
The Weeknd Moves World Tour to 2022

The Weeknd is moving his world tour to 2022. According to his social media, the After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour will now kick off next summer. He writes, “Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums.”
Adele To Speak With Oprah For Two-Hour Television Special

CBS will air a two-hour event dubbed Adele One Night Only prior to the release of her new album 30. The special, scheduled to premiere on Sunday, November 14th, will feature Adele in concert from Los Angeles where she’ll perform new songs from the album and previous hits. In addition...
Jagger Pokes Fun At McCartney During L.A. Stones Show

Mick Jagger took a swipe at Paul McCartney on Thursday night (October 14th) during the Rolling Stones' concert at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium. Jagger was commenting on the former-Beatle's recent take on the Stones to The New Yorker, when he offered up, “I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are. . . I think (the Beatles') net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”
BTS’ Grammy Suits To Be Sold At Auction

The custom suits BTS wore for their Grammy Awards performance earlier this year will be sold at a charity auction for MusiCares. The K-pop group wore custom Louis Vuitton suits to perform their hit “Dynamite” and it marked their first Grammy performance. The sale, hosted by Julien’s Auctions, will be...
