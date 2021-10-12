CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Throws Shade At Jamie Lynn Over Memoir

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears threw some shade her sister’s way a day after Jamie Lynn Spears announced that she finished writing her memoir. The elder Spears wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Oct. 12th), “I’m thinking of releasing a book next year but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help!!!!”

