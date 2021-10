BOSTON (CBS) — Coronavirus will still be a concern in the US this holiday season, but unlike 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not recommending families celebrate virtually. The CDC says there are several ways to enjoy traditions with family while protecting one another. The best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated and recommend the vaccine to eligible friends and family members. Wear a mask in public indoor settings if you are unvaccinated. Even if you are vaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission. Everyone should avoid crowded and...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO