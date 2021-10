The new team plays at Tri-Mountain Golf Course and holds indoor practice at the ‘Golf House’ behind Ridgefield High School. Students from Ridgefield High School have been hitting the links and competing on the greens for more than 50 years, building a rich tradition of Spudder golfers along the way. Thanks to a brand new program introduced this year, Ridgefield School District’s middle school students now have the same opportunity to compete through their school athletics program.

RIDGEFIELD, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO