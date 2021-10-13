M&S launch light up haunted house biscuit tins just in time for Halloween

Halloween is creeping up, which means it's time once again to get out and get scared. A few of the options around town …. Freakling Bros. The Freakling Bros. Horror Shows returns for year number 29—after closing their doors in 2020 due to the pandemic—with three attractions: Coven of 13, Gates of Hell and Castle Vampyre. The R-rated haunt, Gates of Hell, includes a new experience dubbed The Men’s Room. Plus, this might be your last chance to check out Castle Vampyre: There were plans to retire the attraction in 2019 to make way for something new, but the pandemic caused a delay. Take advantage of the postponement and enjoy it again. A Freak Pass ($50) includes unlimited trips through all haunts for one night, along with a visit with the resident fortune teller. Through October 31, doors 7 p.m., $50+, 6555 S. Riley St., freaklingbros.com.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO