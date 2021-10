BLACKPINK members have flown to Paris to partake in the Paris Fashion Week. Jisoo stunned many fans and netizens with her impeccable beauty. In addition, Jisoo was invited to Christian Dior Atelier and Heritage, where she was able to get a sneak peek into the work that gets put into each dress. The BLACKPINK member was able to discover the secret stories behind the creation of the Dior collection as she freely walked around the workspace of the designers.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO