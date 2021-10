As the weather cools, you might be more likely to take a jog around the neighborhood. And yet high school cross country teams have been hard at it since August. Over the course of the next week, UIL district meets will take place and champions will be crowned. These are key benchmarks for Central Texas high schools as they try to build up stamina and qualify for the UIL State Championships Nov. 5-6 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

MCGREGOR, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO