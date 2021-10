I am prepared to say that after around almost 20 years of playing fantasy football, I have never been more wrong on any single take than I was on Brandon Aiyuk vs. Deebo Samuel. In last week’s column, I said that I felt comfortable trusting Aiyuk from here on out. Sigh. It is almost as frustrating as watching Trevor Lawrence take a step forward last Thursday while I pondered just how heavy the Chark damage would be. Somebody referred to James Robinson as a bowling ball of a running back, and I would have to agree after watching how he broke Chark’s foot on the second play of the game. Sigh. Pretty soon these sighs will become screams!

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO