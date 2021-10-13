CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Vladimir Putin says Russia is not using energy as a weapon

By By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business
actionnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Vladimir Putin has rejected accusations that Russia is deliberately driving natural gas prices higher in Europe by withholding exports. Speaking at an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin called the accusations "politically motivated" and without evidence. His comments came as EU officials said lower than anticipated supplies of Russian gas were partly to blame for Europe's energy crisis and pledged to accelerate the bloc's efforts to wean itself off fossil fuels.

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Military News Editor

Moscow: "U.S. warship entered territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills"

The U.S. Navy has rejected claims that they tried to enter "Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills on October 15th." "The Russian Defense Ministry's claim about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," stated U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet headquarters in a statement. "U.S. destroyer, the USS Chafee, was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan on October 15 when a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer came within about 60 meters of it."
AFP

Eyeing Russia, US defense chief heads to Black Sea region

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin headed to the Black Sea region Sunday aiming to shore up alliances with countries pressured by Russia and show gratitude for their contributions to the two-decade war in Afghanistan. Austin will visit Georgia, Romania and Ukraine before taking part in the in-person defense ministers summit at NATO in Brussels on October 21-22. "We are reassuring and reinforcing the sovereignty of countries that are on the front lines of Russian aggression," a senior US defense official told reporters ahead of the trip. All three countries are in the NATO orbit -- Romania a full member and Georgia and Ukraine partner states.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
The Independent

Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths top 1,000 for first time

Russia’s daily death toll from COVID-19 has exceeded 1,000 for the first time as the country faces a sustained wave of rising infections. The national coronavirus task force on Saturday reported 1,002 deaths in the previous day, up from 999 on Friday, along with 33,208 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, more than 1,000 higher than the day before.Russian authorities have tried to speed up the pace of vaccinations with lotteries, bonuses and other incentives, but widespread vaccine skepticism and conflicting signals from officials stymied the efforts. The government said this week that about 43 million Russians, or about 29% of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Russia closes NATO missions as ties plunge to new low

Russia said Monday it was suspending its mission to NATO and closing the alliance's offices in Moscow, as relations with the Western military bloc plunged to new depths. He said Moscow was suspending the work of its official mission to NATO in Brussels, including its military representative, from around November 1.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day, compared with the 20,174 reported Sept. 19.The death toll of 999 was barely lower than the record 1,002 deaths reported on Saturday. Russian authorities have tried to speed up the pace of vaccinations with lotteries, bonuses and other incentives, but widespread vaccine skepticism and conflicting signals from officials stymied the efforts. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Gazprom#Eu#Russian#The European Union#The European Commission#Eurostat
UPI News

Russia says it blocked U.S. warship from entering its waters

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Russian Defense Ministry said it chased off a U.S. Navy destroyer about to violate the country's border near the Sea of Japan during joint Moscow-Beijing military drills. Russia's Admiral Tributs, the country's largest Pacific Fleet anti-submarine ship, prevented the USS Chafee from entering Russian-controlled waters...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Reuters

Russia says it doesn't expect breakthrough at talks with Taliban

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan said on Friday he did not expect any major breakthrough at talks with the Taliban next week in Moscow. The official, Zamir Kabulov, said in comments published by Russian news agencies that the Taliban had confirmed their attendance...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin Weighs In On Tensions Between China, Taiwan, Says President Xi Jinping Doesn’t Need To Use Force

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently weighed in on the growing tensions between China and Taiwan. On Wednesday, Putin attended the Russian Energy Week in Moscow, where he was asked to react to Chinese President Xi Jinping's previous statement of engaging in a peaceful unification between China and Taiwan. Putin said...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Putin says relations with Biden “working and stable”

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Kremlin has “constructive” relations with Washington and voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize U.S.-Russia ties. Putin, speaking during a panel discussion at an international energy conference in Moscow, also said that Russia stands ready to boost...
POTUS
WebProNews

Vladimir Putin Signals Support for Cryptocurrencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has come out in support of cryptocurrencies, at a time when Russia is the third-biggest crypto mining country. Cryptocurrency is under increased scrutiny around the world, with many legislators looking to regulate the technology. China recentlyimplemented a major crackdown, and US officials are weighing what steps to take to regulate it.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy